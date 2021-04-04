LET’S TALK: To dress or not, that’s the question

Today marks the first Easter that many of us faithful will have spent in our shrines since 2019.

Which makes me wonder if Easter outfits will be back in a bang, or if the Covid Casualness bug will have bitten too deep.

Easter dresses were a big thing during my childhood in a sort of “pastel dress accented with a white hat, shoes, purse and gloves” and much of my adulthood. And I’m always happy to see the kids in their Easter finery.

But at one point, having a new dress for Easter didn’t really matter that much. In fact, I don’t correctly remember the last designated Easter church ensemble I wore. In my current church, everyone dresses up to jeans and t-shirts anyway. And last year, churches were closed due to social distancing warrants.

Truth be told, I seem to have … well … lost a lot of my enthusiasm for dresses, period.

Hey, that’s a great thing to admit. As a girly girl and corporate journalist / photographer, I had lived, ate and breathed dresses during the day, at cocktail parties and especially in the evenings for over a decade to the point where I went through a rockabilly sartorial phase. A few years ago. In the recesses of the utility closet is a garment bag stuffed with probably 10 petticoats that I ordered from Amazon to wear under these loose-skirted dresses. At the moment, I don’t know if these petticoats will see the light of day.

Really, it seems so much simpler to take a pair of dress pants at best when there’s a “face to face” to attend, and it would be a little too lazy to show up in jeans or yoga pants. In fact, I have several dresses purchased shortly before / during the pandemic that weren’t worn, including a sweater dress that spent the winter that just ended exposed only to the clothes hanging on either side. ; and another sweater dress that spent two winters as well. (And, my God, I can’t even imagine dressing up in costume for anything … something that I also enjoyed doing covering pre-pandemic Mardi Gras, masquerade, and dances. era for High Profile. and a cloth cape! I’m fine!)

As for you men, I’m sure there will be “papas papas” who show up to church in their straw hat double-breasted suits, the best today. I wonder how many of you have secretly counted “not having to dress for Easter” as one of the little perks that 2020 has to offer and have stood up to your spouses in your determination to continue your “no-” dress-up-edness “. I especially wonder how many male counterparts I have pre-covid dap dads who are now content to be ripped jeans and college t-shirts.

In my case, there is more than a spirit of Covid Casualness. I suspect age is a factor as well. I wondered when I might start choosing to wedge an old-fashioned turban over my head, wear knee-highs with skirts, put away my Mary Janes and Birkenstocks flats wardrobe, and quit tell two posterior rats whether or not everything does not match. (I’m still good at the last two. I hate all thin, sheer stockings, and I even hate wearing metal jewelry that doesn’t match the metal of my purse. But these turbans are starting to look good for bad Afro days. And my enthusiasm for what a coworker once called my “stupid shoes” in her eyes, any shoe with a heel over 2 inches or with the word “stiletto” in its description has diminished considerably.)

If you’re like me, now you’re wondering how long you’ll spend at an event figuring out how dressed you will be: “Do I really want to invest Spanx and false eyelashes in something that will only do that. lasts an hour? ”You probably even added the expected number of attendees to help you decide,“ I don’t want to be all glamorous for a gathering of 10. ”

After considering the above two factors, but remembering that hey, it’s Easter, my plan for today is to show up to church looking somewhere between an early 20th century anarchist and a member of the Court of Versailles.

I just hope, dear devotees, that you belong to a place of worship whose members, even if they are known to be elegant dressers, will not give the eye to the more laid back attendees … and the women who have maybe lost their enthusiasm. to wear clothes.

The gospel is defined as “good news”. We of faith know the star of the good news: Jesus died and rose again, which is the reason for today’s holidays. An ancillary aspect of this gospel: Jesus did not die so that we had to buy Easter outfits and dress new on Easter Sunday.

Dress up and send an email: [email protected]