I was sexually assaulted in 1983 by fashion mogul Paul Marciano

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

gUess co-founder Paul Marciano now faces a slew of sexual misconduct charges, including a lawsuit he assaulted a former model early last year. None of this came as a surprise to Eileen Toal, who first comes forward to allege that the fashion mogul sexually assaulted her in 1983, when she was just 18 years old.

Marciano is currently involved in a high-profile lawsuit filed in January by a former model Guess, anonymously identified as Jane Doe, who claimed to have forced her to give him a blowjob in February 2020. Marciano and Guess have denied the allegations.

After reading The Daily Beasts cover on the sagaw, which now includes allegations that Guess and Marciano are trying to silence the ex-model and noticing some similarities with her own experience, Toal said she decided that ‘it was time to go public with your own story. I saw [the news] about this new accuser, she said, and I thought, oh my god, how does this man keep on sexually assaulting women? It’s shocking.

Marciano and Guess did not respond to requests for comment on Toals’ claims.

I told my mom that I felt really bad about myself and started drinking to cope. Eileen Toal

Toal said she met Maurice Marciano, Paul’s older brother, while shopping at the family’s clothing store, MGA (acronym for Marciano brothers Maurice, Georges and Armand), which was then located in Beverly Hills, just off Rodeo Drive. Maurice, who was in his thirties at the time, asked Toal on a date and then offered him a job at the store. Toal accepted both and started seeing Maurice at least once a week, she recalls.

I started [work] right after turning 18. Maurice and I saw Lightning dance around mid-April 1983. My birthday is March 28th. I had just turned 18, Toal said. She worked at MGA for about five months while Maurice worked in the Guess office in the city center. A photo provided to the Daily Beast shows Toal in 1983, wearing an all-white Guess outfit that she said Maurice gave her.

In September of that year, Toal said, she stayed at the Maison des Maurices overnight and left her car. Marciano’s older brother arranged for Paul, the future CEO of Guess, to pick her up after work and bring her back to Maurices to collect her car.

When Paul arrived to give him a lift, Toal said, he assaulted me in his car in the parking lot behind the store.

She recalled the alleged incident in heartbreaking detail: We were leaving the store and getting into her car, a red Ferrari, a Ferrari 308, in the back parking lot. I think he looked for his keys and he was actually unzipping his pants and he was completely straight at the time. I turned my head towards the dashboard of the car. He pushes my face, rubs it up and down, and I kept saying, you’re supposed to take me to your brothers.

Toal continued: It was less than a minute and he had his forearm over my head as I tried to get out and he ejaculated. He ejaculated on my hair, and behind him, in the car, there was a towel in his hand, everything was planned. He gave me a hand towel to wipe me off. I said nothing.

Toal said she remembered small details 38 years later of the incident, including the music playing in the car as Paul drove her to his car after allegedly assaulting her. Do you know what’s really on my mind? she says. The song Allegria by the Gipsy Kings. It was playing as we returned to Maurices. It’s like the soundtrack to a bad movie. To this day, I still squeak if I hear the Gipsy Kings.

Upon arriving at Maurices’ house, Toal said, she informed her boyfriend of what had happened. Marciano’s older brother was dismissive.

I walked in to Maurices and I said to Maurice, and he said, it’s just Paul. Maurice shook him. I was like, are you serious? Are you kidding me? He shrugged and shook his head like there was nothing he could do about it, like he was resigned to it like it was just Paul.

I was so disgusted. I got into my car. I never answered Maurice’s calls. I never went back to work.

Maurice Marciano did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

Toal said she had never told anyone else about the alleged assault at the time, except for a friend with whom she had been long out of touch (The Daily Beast did could not make contact with the woman), and her own mother, Betty Toal, who corroborated that her daughter told her about the alleged incident in 1983.

I didn’t tell anyone at that time because I was humiliated and embarrassed. This guy jerked off in my hair. I was 18 and told my mom that I had been sexually assaulted. Toal continued, I told my mom I was feeling really shitty and bad about myself, and started drinking to cope. My mother was really understanding. It had a big psychological twist on the way men thought of women: Are we just some kind of sex object and we don’t deserve any respect? I held it back because I was so ashamed.

Toals’ mother confirmed to the Daily Beast that after the incident her daughter called her and said the shed was sexually assaulted. She was very upset. Her dad and I went to West Los Angeles and picked her up, Betty Toal said. I have no doubt that happened to him. This man must be arrested. He’s in a position where he can get away with it. My daughter was not a model. I’m sure as long as this man is allowed to roam he will hurt other women.

He’s just a sexual predator. Instead of asking for help, they’re like, Well, what are you going to do? It’s just Paul the Predator. Eileen Toal

Years after the alleged assault, but before Jane Does’s trial against Marciano, Toal confided in another friend, Barbara Boungard, about her alleged assault. Boungard corroborated to the Daily Beast that Toal told him about the incident in detail at a dinner party in June last year. Think about the number of other victims if he has done this all these years, she added. This guy needs to be controlled. Maybe the hell thinks twice before he gets raped again

Although Toal couldn’t press charges against Marciano, due to the statute of limitations in the state of California, she filed a police report with the Beverly Hills Police Department earlier this month. A ministry spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beast that the complaint has been filed but could not comment further due to the fact that it was an open investigation.

Toal is the latest woman to accuse the Guess mogul of harassment or sexual assault in recent decades. In June 2018, Marciano resigned as CEO after Guess paid $ 500,000 in settlements to four women who accused him of misconduct and famous model Kate Upton publicly said he groped her and l had forcibly kissed at the age of 18. A decade earlier, a former Guess model sued Marciano on charges of forced kissing and touching, a complaint that was dismissed, possibly due to an out-of-court settlement, The New York Times reported.

Marciano has denied all allegations made against him and, less than a year after his resignation, Guess quietly reinstated him in January 2019 as Creative Director, despite an internal investigation concluding that he had shown lack of judgment and put himself in situations in which plausible allegations of improper conduct could arise and have caused him fact.

Earlier this year, the former model identified anonymously in court as Jane Doe sued Guess and Marciano, claiming he lured her to an empty apartment in February 2020 on the promise of career advancement, but had rather took the opportunity to force her to give him a blowjob. .

Doe further alleged that Guess prioritizes profits over the safety of its models. By bringing Paul Marciano back to work, she says, the clothing brand allowed his misconduct. But Marcianos’ associates allowing his behavior go back decades, Toal insisted. I think by Maurices’ reaction when this happened to me, they allowed it. He’s just a sexual predator. Instead of asking for help, they’re like, Well, what are you going to do? It’s just Paul the Predator.

And so Toal, now a California-based real estate professional with two daughters, said she decided to come forward in the hope that by demonstrating that Marcianos’ alleged predatory behavior dates back at least four decades, it could prevent further abuse.

I keep thinking about how predatory males can be towards young females. I told my daughter when she was a teenager … don’t be alone in a car with someone you don’t know or trust and you have to be able to protect yourself, says- it. I’m sure that’s why there aren’t 500 women who haven’t said anything about Paul in the past 40 years because they’re embarrassed. He is a repeat offender and prey on vulnerable young women who don’t have that mindset or the courage to handle these situations.

There must be a herd of women who did not come forward who are employees working there, Toal added. I have no horse in this race. I don’t want a dime of their dirty money. There is nothing for me other than letting people know that this has been going on for a very long time. I want other women to be protected from him.