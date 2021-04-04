Priyanka Chopra in white 1.3 lakh mini dress gives summer fashion touch

Priyanka Chopra has been killing the dress game since making her Bollywood debut. The actor is a global fashion icon who turns even a casual stroll through the streets of London and New York into a red carpet moment. From rocking sweaters made by his mother to bringing sunshine to our dark days in bright dresses, the actor is a true sartorial genius. Priyanka was the first actor to decode the Work From Home look, which was entirely professional on the top and casual on the bottom. Take a look at her Instagram and you’ll know what we’re talking about.

Even for a recent commercial shoot, Priyanka donned a beautiful number that we think is a stunning all-day sundress. The ivory piece featured a stand-up collar and a non-stretch slub weave. The drawstring mini dress also had a ball-shaped trim and a ruffled hem with buttons. The dress was embellished with long blazer sleeves with elongated zip cuffs and sheer details in the center that added extra character to the piece.

For the shoot, Priyanka was seen donning a statement look with a hot pink geometric eye shadow paired with a bit of blush, shiny nude lipstick and plenty of highlighters. She tied her hair up in a tight bun and left the front films open framing her face. To accessorize the dress, the actor chose a pair of hoops and completed the look with black ankle boots.

The dress Priyanka can be seen donning during filming comes from the shelves of upscale brand Zimmermann. Even if the dress is out of stock on the main website, you can still order it from other websites like shopbop and it will cost you 1,28411 ($ 1,750).

Priyanka Chopra’s dress is worth 1.3 lakh (shopbop.com)



On the job front, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming films which include Text for you and Matrix 4. She also shoots for her web series Citadel, in London at the moment.

