Gonzaga defeats UCLA with buzzer-beater in overtime





UCLA came close when Riley, after Tyger Campbell drew the defense, sank a base jumper and had a chance to tie his next possession, but Juzang missed a short transition float with 1 minute, 38 seconds. to play in overtime. Andrew Nembhard appeared to give Gonzaga control when he hit in a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later to put Gonzaga in the lead by 90-85. But the Bruins, as they did the entire tournament, had an answer. Coming out of a timeout, Jaquez, who had 19 points, hit 3 points off the wing to draw the Bruins 90-88 with 48 seconds left. When Kispert missed a 3-pointer, the Bruins rushed into the frontcourt and handed the ball into the hands of their best player, Juzang, who led down the lane and missed a short jumper, but recovered the rebound. and put it back in place. The defeat of the Zags in the past years has often been talented opponents with physical and relentless defense. On nights when their fluid attack couldn’t escape the mud, they rarely had the type of defense that could win these types of matches. That’s what destroyed Gonzaga when they last appeared at the tournament two years ago, when as the No.1 seed they were upset by Texas Tech in the Western Regional Finals. This year, few insisted, it was different. The Zags, at least analytically, ranked among the best defenses in the country and in Suggs, a freshman, they had what was to them a rare player, an elite athlete with a football mentality. The problem against the Bruins is that there was only one. UCLA managed to either isolate Juzang on whoever was guarding him or let Cody Riley, the Bruins’ bulky southpaw center, pull Timme out of the paint and shoot him jumpers. They also chose Kispert, who was a defensive grindstone. Yet when it mattered most to Gonzaga, it wasn’t the defense that saved his season. It was a prayer from heaven.

