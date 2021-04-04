Surveillance video shows Asian man from Oakland scaring off thieves with machete





Surveillance video of the incident obtained by the station showed a barefoot man wielding a machete frightened four people who then boarded a black vehicle parked nearby. I heard my mom scream and that’s when I ran away. If I hadn’t gone out they would have done a lot worse, said the man, who did not want to be identified. ABC7 News. The video shows one of the men tearing a chain from his mother’s neck, while another grabs a cell phone and keys from his father’s pockets. The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment and details on the attack, or whether it was investigated as a hate crime. The incident comes amid a wave of violent attacks against Asian Americans both in the Bay Area and across the country, the deadliest being the Atlanta spa shooting on March 16. who killed eight people, including six Asian women. Just the day before the theft in Oakland, a Vietnamese couple were tied up and assaulted in front of their 7-year-old daughter as their home was ransacked and their savings stolen, local media reported. In January, 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee from Thailand was on a morning walk in San Francisco when a man violently threw him to the ground and walked away. He died of his injuries a few days later. The brutal attack, captured in widely shared surveillance footage, sparked outrage from residents, activists and even Hollywood celebrities who spoke out against targeted violence and staged protests to demand justice and an account of anti-Asian racism . Following the incidents, local authorities condemned the violence and pledged to tackle the problem. A special response unit to investigate crimes against Asian Americans has been established. We will help victims heal from their trauma and help businesses get back to strength, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy OMalley said at a press conference in Oakland in February. We will all be vigilant in protecting the Asian community, she added. But violence targeting Asians on the streets of California not only did not abate, it increased in the following weeks. In mid-March, three people were brutally assaulted in San Francisco in just one week, including a 75-year-old Chinese grandmother and an 83-year-old Vietnamese. The most recent attacks in Oakland also come amid a wave of gun violence and murder in the city, with 34 homicides reported this year alone, a 230% increase from the same period last year, according to police reports. Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong ad Friday the establishment of the Violent Crime Operations Center to respond to the wave of crime. At a press conference, Armstrong addressed recent episodes of violence and said he understood the impatience of victims demanding answers and protection from the police, saying they are doing their best with limited resources. and that investigations take time. Also on Friday, a crowd of around 200 mostly young people took to the streets of Oakland to protest anti-Asian racism.

