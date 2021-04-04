Connect with us

Love Island’s Eve Gale Puts Busty Display In Red Minidress With Sister Jess

Love Island’s Eve Gale Puts On A Busty Show In A Sexy Red Minidress As She Comes Home With Her Sister Jess After The BBC Studios Shoot

By Aisha Nozari for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

They put on a trendy display wherever they go.

And on Saturday, twins Jess and Eve Gale, 21, looked utterly sensational when they left the BBC TV studios after a day of filming.

Dressed in cutout bodycon dresses that left little to the imagination, the Love Island stars showcased their many assets by posing on the way home.

Eve sizzled in red, pairing her bodycon dress with strappy heels and pulling her blonde hair up to the waist in a towering bun.

Meanwhile, Jess opted for a mocha colored dress with cutout details that showcased a serious chest.

With her braids woven into a chic braid that fell down her back, Jess added height to her figure with a pair of white heels as she walked hand-in-hand with her brother.

Last month, Eve told fans she craves sunnier climates as she shared a swimsuit slide, before slipping into tiny warm pants.

The blonde beauty flaunted her ample cleavage and chest in a skinny orange swimsuit. She captioned the snap, “ Oh, getting tanned again # June2020.

Jess and Eve recently returned to the UK after their “work” trip to the UAE.

The TV stars were just two of many celebrities who flocked to Dubai throughout the pandemic, joining many other Love Islanders including Joanna Chimonides, Hayley Hughes and Francesca Allen.

After Dubai joined the UK’s travel ban list, celebrities started flocking to bars and beaches in Mexico as it established itself as the next COVID escape destination.

The country appeared to be the new destination of choice for global jet setters and could explode in popularity at the time.

Travel abroad is now banned in the UK without a legal reason, Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

The politician criticized influencers for “ showing off in the sunny parts of the world ”.

Many stars have insisted their trips were for ‘business purposes’, with several influencers being forced to hit back at fans after being criticized for going on vacation during the global pandemic.

Jess and Eve rose to prominence on the very first Winter Love Island series in 2020.

While Eve was launched after less than a week, Jess advanced to the final with Ched Uzor – the duo breaking up shortly thereafter.

