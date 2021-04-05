Stars Defy Red Carpet Lack, Dress Up For Virtual SAG Awards





Celebrities Dressed To Impress At Home For The Virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards. To make the last big awards ceremony go without a red carpet, the stars dressed wherever they were in the world and shared their outfits on social media ahead of the pre-recorded ceremony aired in the United States. Crown star Emma Corrin – nominated for Female Actor in a Drama Series – wore a mixed-material Prada dress paired with chunky black boots. The 25-year-old – who wore her hair in a 90s-inspired curtain look – thanked Prada for her “divine” outfit. Kerry Washington was nominated for her role in Little Fires Everywhere. She channeled the 1920s for her outfit at the SAG Awards house, wearing a bright blue beaded gown with matching headpiece. Washington posed in his swimming pool on Instagram, adding the hashtag #MermaidVibesAlways. Kaley Cuoco was nominated for her comedy tour in The Flight Attendant. She also posed by her pool, wearing a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown with eye-catching floral details on the bust. It wasn’t just the nominees getting dressed. Mindy Kaling was a presenter at the ceremony and wore a floor-length royal blue dress for the occasion. British actress Cynthia Erivo was also a presenter. She wore a cream-colored Alexander McQueen dress paired with chunky black boots. Actress Jamie Chung has made a political statement with her SAG Awards look. The American actress, of Korean descent, wore a bright red Oscar de la Renta dress, explaining in many Asian cultures, “the color red symbolizes joy, luck and happiness.” In response to the wave of violence against Asians in America, Chung held up a crimson handbag bearing the slogan “Stop Asian Hate”. Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt wore a brown ruffle dress for her aloof look. Crown’s Gillian Anderson – nominated for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher – teased her red dress on her Instagram Story. The story continues She had previously posed in a much less glamorous bathrobe and boots look. Josh O’Connor, nominated to play Prince of Wales in The Crown, looked dapper in a brown suit. And Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy posed in his “custom cream dream” costume ahead of the ceremony.

