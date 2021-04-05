Las Vegas playgrounds see the return of basketball rims

It was three hours before the start of the Final Four.

About 1,830 miles from the iconic Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis – you saw the aerial shots before switching to Lily Hawking mobile phone service during the TV delays – a thrown COVID mask symbolically floated overhead the basketball courts at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

An empty plastic water bottle rolled in an arch amidst other garbage. Most of what remained of the landscaping gravel on the fringes of the cracked black roof had blown on them, causing the pivot feet to slip.

But at least the rims were back up.

Most of them anyway.

One of the rims and rear panels of the Court 3 was missing.

Despite hot weather bordering on hot, there were only ballers on three of the eight courts. Not enough to even choose a three-on-three side.

But it was still early.

Last Monday, Governor Steve Sisolak said the COVID numbers had fallen to the point where it was acceptable to once again engage in pickup sports in close contact with each other. The rims that had been dismantled months ago were reassembled on Tuesday.

Most of them anyway.

Holding court

There were more Frisbee golfers in Sunset Park than basketball players on Saturday. It seemed as sad as the condition of the courts, although a man hooping with two young boys and a baby said it was far better to be outside with them than to be locked in. watching them play video games.

“That’s it for a father, my brother,” said Mason Coit, who wore an Oakland A cap inside out and said he moved to Las Vegas from East Bay a year before the Raiders to create a handyman business. He nodded to his 15-year-old twins, Tobias and Tyson, as one-year-old Titus waddled toward the field with no edges or signs.

“These boys need to grow up,” Coit said. “They need physical activity and they need to interact with others. You meet people from all walks of life here. “

And sometimes you meet people from the same background. Or at least the same remote area code.

When I got to the park, only one guy was pulling baskets. He wore a headband and headphones and, despite muscular biceps, showed a nice touch of shooting. He said his name was Daniel Johnson, that he was 40, that he grew up on the Indiana side of Chicago – that is, the filthy side.

Me too, I say.

Key to the future

Johnson had played ball in the old Hammond Civic Center, where the smoke rose to the rafters like in old boxing movies. I had attended my first pro wrestling match there and saw Sly and the Family Stone there (when another kind of smoke was rising on the rafters). I also mentioned how soft the Civic Center rims felt when we played our sectional basketball tournament there.

He said the rims were still soft but had installed new flooring about eight years ago. The old Hammond Civic Center, which opened in 1938, looks stylish again.

And so we agreed that there was still hope for Sunset Park, even though it now looks like a long-haul COVID carrier.

As I walked to my car, a young man bouncing a basketball motioned to me. I would learn that his name was Jake and that he was from one of the northern states. He asked if we could stop there. I felt he was running from something or someone. (When he told me his story, it seemed far from bad.)

He said he played ball in high school. He had driven to Sunset Park from Seven Hills, because he had heard it was the best place in Las Vegas to hoop shirts and skins.

Jake of the North said when he arrived his ball was bright orange. In less than 10 minutes he had turned an almost pewter shade of all the grime on the black roof. But the real reason he reported me was because he noticed my notebook and my mushy legs and thought I could work for the city.

He wanted to know if I had the key to the men’s room.

