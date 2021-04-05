College baseball weekend: Aztecs sweep New Mexico in dramatic fashion

If San Diego State wins the Mountain Wests regular season title for the first time in 17 years, the Aztecs may recall their three-game sweep in New Mexico as the series that made all the difference.

SDSU (16-6, 11-4 MW) has won all eight series including five in the conference she has played this season, although it was the first sweep. Most impressive was not that the Aztecs won three straight games, but the way they did it against New Mexico (6-9, 6-9).

Friday’s brace included a pair of starts 10-9 and then 5-4 in 10 innings. The drama contrasted with Saturday’s 15-0 victory in a game shortened to seven innings by the 10-point rule.

In the series opener, the Aztecs trailed 9-4 entering bottom of the ninth. A starting hat-trick from Mike Jarvis was followed by a walk and six singles. Pinch hitter TJ Fondtains in two-run singles completed the comeback. The SDSU sent eight hitters at home in the inning. All of them have reached the base. Jarvis, Matt Rudick and Wyatt Hendrie combined to go 10 for 14 in the top-of-order game.

On the night, the SDSU watched New Mexico rally after a 4-1 deficit to tie the game late in the inning, then the Aztecs went for a run in the 10th on the Jarvis RBI single on the left.

Saturday’s final quickly got out of hand, with the Aztecs scoring 14 points in the first four innings. Rudick had five RBIs, most of them on a three-run homerun in the fourth inning. The Scripps Ranch High junior center fielder was 7 for 11 in the series with eight RBIs.

Redshirt first-year right-hander Ricky Tibbett (2-0) solidified his grip on third-place starter in Game 3 victory by pitching five shutout innings in which he allowed five hits and struck out. six.

SDSU maintained a two-game lead over UNLV (11-7, 9-6) in the conference. The Air Force, third (12-9, 6-6), is the only other team in the conference to play at least .500 ball.

This week: Saturday-Sunday vs Nevada, 1 p.m. (DH) / 1 p.m.

The USD (19-5) split their non-conference series with Cal State Fullerton (10-14), winning 8-2 at home on Saturday after the 3-1 road loss on Friday.

Redshirt first-year right-hander Conner Thurman (3-1) was the Toreros’ winning pitcher after limiting Fullerton to four hits and one run with seven strikeouts in seven innings. It was the eighth consecutive appearance this season in which Thurman has allowed two points or less.

Toreros DH Thomas Luevano had three RBIs and his seventh home homer, his team’s top, in the USD win.

USD played the two-game streak with Fullerton after his West Coast Conference streak against Pepperdine was postponed to midweek due to COVID-19 concerns in the Waves program. The series was listed at the end of the regular season schedule from May 27-29.

The Toreros remain atop the CMC standings with a 5-1 record. Gonzaga (16-10, 7-2 WCC) is in second, followed by Portland (13-13, 6-3), USF (10-15, 6-3) and Pepperdine (11-11, 4-2) .

This week: Friday-Sunday at Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m. / 6 p.m. / 1 ​​p.m.

UC San Diego managed just one win, an 11-10 victory in Friday’s doubles opener in its four-game home streak against Long Beach State. It was more significant for UCSD, which fell 9-5, 6-1, 3-2 in losses to the Dirtbags, than in the series of the other three games combined.

Third baseman Blake Baumgartner led the Tritons to the win with three RBIs and is now a team-high 13 RBI this season.

UCSD (7-13, 4-4 Big West) is tied for fifth place in the conference with Long Beach State (6-6, 6-6) and Cal Poly (14-10, 4-4).

This week: Friday-Sunday at UC Irvine, 3 p.m. / 12 p.m. (DH) / 1 p.m.

Point Lomas ‘first-place showdown with No.8-ranked Azusa Pacific definitely went in the Cougars’ favor. Azusa won the first three games of the series with scores of 8-7, 7-0 and 8-4 before PLNU reclaimed the final 2-1.

Red-shirted PLNU first-year right-hander Dylan Miller (3-0) helped the Sea Lions avoid a sweep by allowing just four hits and a run with seven strikeouts in seven innings. Miller lowered his ERA to 1.64 and now has 26 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.

PLNU (7-9, 6-5 PacWest) slipped four games behind Azusa Pacific (17-4, 10-2) in the PacWests Southern California Pod.

This week: Friday at Concordia, 2 p.m. (DH); Saturday vs Concordia, noon (DH).