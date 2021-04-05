Fashion
Easter Fashion Walk features the best Sunday
By MADDY VITALE
This Easter was quite different from the 2020s, judging by the families who wore their best in fashion, from Easter hats and suits and suspenders to brightly colored dresses, on the Ocean City promenade for the city fashion walk.
The Easter Fashion Walk was virtual last year due to COVID-19 collection restrictions.
But this year seemed to make up for that as people have made the event once again their family tradition. People took pictures of their children in adorable outfits with beanies or hats.
The event in front of the Music Pier mirrored years ago with people cheering on their friends or family. People wore masks unless they could socially distance themselves from others to follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Kathleen Doles, of Absecon, and her daughter, Devon Bowman and her husband, DJ from Doylestown, Pa., Celebrated their 30th year of festive fashion show in Ocean City.
We couldn’t wait. We were so excited to see they were holding this. It’s part of what brings families together, Doles noted. As I got older I thought they wouldn’t do it anymore, but they love it.
Devon was only 2 when she started dressing for the Easter fashion walk. It’s just a big part of Easter for us, she said.
The family, which were part of the Curran family of Atlantic City, definitely had the dress code, as they won the Best Dressed Family award.
During the walk, present and past crown holders animated the event, joked with the contestants, and even had some of them twirl around to showcase their outfits.
Miss Ocean City 2020 Mary Grace Jamison and Junior Miss Ocean City 2020 Natalie Argento, who retain their titles until 2021, Miss Ocean City 2019 Megan Keenan and Miss Ocean City 2015 Kendall Coughlin, served as emcees and judges.
Olivia Green, 7, from Philadelphia, and her sister, Gianna, 6, wore shiny homemade Easter hats for crowd enjoyment.
Victoria Selby, 4, of Newtown Square, Pa., Was natural when called out for her age group and carefully pronounced her name into the microphone.
Victoria’s mother Christina Selby said the Easter Fashion Walk was just a perfect end to the activities the family enjoyed throughout the weekend, from an Easter egg hunt to visiting. Easter Bunny on top of an Ocean City fire truck on Saturday.
I like candy eggs better, Victoria said, at her mom’s request for her favorite part of the weekend.
But it wasn’t just the adorable’s fun that caught the audience’s attention.
It was also the Easter hats, especially the most unusual beanie, which was awarded to Liz McGinnis, from Villanova, Pa., Who wore a hat with yellow chicks and even a stuffed lamb animal talking as well as a mattress topper.
When you squeeze it talks, McGinnis joked after his win. My uncle Carl did it for me.
In addition to the promenade, there was the Dueling Pianos show, which entertained the crowds before and after the Fashion Promenade.
Prizes were awarded to the winners. And in the children’s categories, everyone won.
The full list of Easter Walk winners is as follows:
The best dressed teenager went to Mallory Stetter from Wildwood.
Best Dressed Teenage Male: No Entry
The best dressed gentleman went to Austin Sedicum in Quakertown, PA.
The best dressed woman went to Sara Davis from Ocean City.
Best Dressed Couple Went to Jim and Pennie Gorney from Syracuse, NY
Most Unusual Bonnet went to Liz McGinnis, of Villanova, Pa., And Best Easter Bonnet went to Carmela Keeper of Margate.
The best-dressed family went to the Curran family of Atlantic City.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]