Easter Fashion Walk features the best Sunday

By MADDY VITALE

This Easter was quite different from the 2020s, judging by the families who wore their best in fashion, from Easter hats and suits and suspenders to brightly colored dresses, on the Ocean City promenade for the city ​​fashion walk.

The Easter Fashion Walk was virtual last year due to COVID-19 collection restrictions.

But this year seemed to make up for that as people have made the event once again their family tradition. People took pictures of their children in adorable outfits with beanies or hats.

The event in front of the Music Pier mirrored years ago with people cheering on their friends or family. People wore masks unless they could socially distance themselves from others to follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Kathleen Doles, of Absecon, and her daughter, Devon Bowman and her husband, DJ from Doylestown, Pa., Celebrated their 30th year of festive fashion show in Ocean City.

We couldn’t wait. We were so excited to see they were holding this. It’s part of what brings families together, Doles noted. As I got older I thought they wouldn’t do it anymore, but they love it.

Devon was only 2 when she started dressing for the Easter fashion walk. It’s just a big part of Easter for us, she said.

The family, which were part of the Curran family of Atlantic City, definitely had the dress code, as they won the Best Dressed Family award.

During the walk, present and past crown holders animated the event, joked with the contestants, and even had some of them twirl around to showcase their outfits.

Miss Ocean City 2020 Mary Grace Jamison and Junior Miss Ocean City 2020 Natalie Argento, who retain their titles until 2021, Miss Ocean City 2019 Megan Keenan and Miss Ocean City 2015 Kendall Coughlin, served as emcees and judges.

Olivia Green, 7, from Philadelphia, and her sister, Gianna, 6, wore shiny homemade Easter hats for crowd enjoyment.

Victoria Selby, 4, of Newtown Square, Pa., Was natural when called out for her age group and carefully pronounced her name into the microphone.

Victoria’s mother Christina Selby said the Easter Fashion Walk was just a perfect end to the activities the family enjoyed throughout the weekend, from an Easter egg hunt to visiting. Easter Bunny on top of an Ocean City fire truck on Saturday.

I like candy eggs better, Victoria said, at her mom’s request for her favorite part of the weekend.

But it wasn’t just the adorable’s fun that caught the audience’s attention.

It was also the Easter hats, especially the most unusual beanie, which was awarded to Liz McGinnis, from Villanova, Pa., Who wore a hat with yellow chicks and even a stuffed lamb animal talking as well as a mattress topper.

When you squeeze it talks, McGinnis joked after his win. My uncle Carl did it for me.

In addition to the promenade, there was the Dueling Pianos show, which entertained the crowds before and after the Fashion Promenade.

Prizes were awarded to the winners. And in the children’s categories, everyone won.

The full list of Easter Walk winners is as follows:

The best dressed teenager went to Mallory Stetter from Wildwood.

Best Dressed Teenage Male: No Entry

The best dressed gentleman went to Austin Sedicum in Quakertown, PA.

The best dressed woman went to Sara Davis from Ocean City.

Best Dressed Couple Went to Jim and Pennie Gorney from Syracuse, NY

Most Unusual Bonnet went to Liz McGinnis, of Villanova, Pa., And Best Easter Bonnet went to Carmela Keeper of Margate.

The best-dressed family went to the Curran family of Atlantic City.