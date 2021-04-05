Fashion
Mindy Kaling is Regal in a blue cape dress at the 2021 SAG Awards – Footwear News
Mindy Kaling just made blue the only color we want to wear.
On Sunday, the star dressed in a royal cape dress in a royal blue hue for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The regal look featured padded shoulders and center gathers as the cape cascaded down to the feet of Kaling.
Kaling accessorized diamond earrings and wore her hair in a straight, sleek style.
“Presenting at @SAGAwards and I was too excited to dress up,” Kaling wrote captioned an Instagram post of her look.
Tonight’s event pays tribute to the best of TV and film of the year. In addition to Kaling, Cynthia Erivo, Helen Mirren, Jimmy Fallon, Henry Golding and others, will present at the 27th annual ceremony. Lily Collins will also be making appearances.
As for the nominees, the late actor Chadwick Boseman received four nominations for his roles in both “My Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods”. Her costar Viola Davis is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
Daniel Levy is nominated for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series for “Schitt’s Creek”. The cast is also up for the best overall in a comedy series. Levy’s father, Eugene Levy, is also nominated for Best Male Actor and his on-screen mother Catherine O’Hara is nominated for Best Female Actor. Annie Murphy is also in the shortlist for Best Female Actress.
Click the gallery to see more looks from the 2021 SAG Awards.
