Cowboys rally for victory in final round in Augusta





Final results AUGUSTA, Georgia. The Oklahoma State men’s golf team came back strong in the final round of the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club on Sunday to clinch their third win of the season in impressive fashion. The Cowboys followed Pepperdine nine shots before the third round with a 7,053 par 72 yard before shooting a 270 under 18 to come in two shots away from the Waves. OSU finished at 37 under 827, Pepperdine finished at 829 and Notre Dame was third at 845. The victory was OSU’s second in a row and the 34th under the guidance of the head coach Alan bratton . Ryan Hall of South Carolina posted a closing 64 to tie Pepperdine’s Dylan Menante for the top of the standings before ultimately claiming medal-medal honors in the playoffs. A trio of Cowboys finished in the top 10 individually and the five starters were in the top 25. Eugenio Chacarra led the way for OSU, shooting a closing 67 to finish in sole possession of third place. The sophomore hit his first hole before carding his only bogey of the round in the fourth. He added birdies at the sixth, seventh and ninth to make 3 under 33. He posted a pair of birds to his inside side for a 2 under 34. The show marked the fourth time this season it has finished in the top three. Sophomore Aman Gupta | got a closing 66 to move eight places to fourth at 206. Gupta, who now has three consecutive top 10s, had two of his first three holes before catching fire in fourth. With birdies at Nos. 4, 6 and 9, he got a score of 2 under 34. He came home in 4 under 34 with a second nine without a bogey. First-year student Jonas Baumgartner posted a 66 of his own to lift 21 places in a tie for eighth place at 210. His round included four birdies on his last seven holes en route to his second top 10 as a Cowboy. Freshman Bo JIn closed with a 77 to finish at 214 and tied for 21st place. Sophomore Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen carded his second straight 71 to tie for 25th place at 215. Note, OSU was without the services of All-American Austin Eckroat , who competed this week in the Valero Texas Open of the PGA Tour.

