Fashion
‘This is Carla Zampatti here’: the moment the fashion icon recalled a fan of her 1960s design
For decades, Yvonne Dite has carefully preserved the blue and purple dress she wore on the happy evening she met her husband, Bruce, in January 1968.
About ten years ago, she decided that instead of keeping the mini dress at the top of the wardrobe, she would start wearing it again on each of her wedding anniversaries.
She said it was “a little fun” wearing the dress she wore the night the couple met at an event in suburban Moorabbin.
After the couple fell in love, Ms Dite said her husband told her she should never throw the dress away.
Since then, the dress has ventured from the wardrobe to places across the world with Ms. Dite, including Thailand and Sri Lanka.
Carla’s phone call: “ I almost fell to the ground ”
It was during a trip two years ago that she looked at the label that read “ Zampatti ” and decided to send a letter detailing the history of the dress with photos to the brand. fashion created by iconic Australian designer Carla Zampatti.
“About three weeks later, the phone rang one morning around nine o’clock,” Ms. Dite said.
“[She said] “It’s Carla Zampatti here”. “
“I almost fell through the floor.”
Ms Dite said Ms Zampatti was impressed to see that she still had one of her first models from 1967, when she was just getting started.
She said, “It’s clients like you that make my job worth it,” ”she says.
“I thought how wonderful it is, she is a busy woman and she took the time to call me in Melbourne.
“Sadly, I’ve only ever had one dress, couldn’t afford more than that, but I still have it and still try it on every January.”
During the call, she said the fashion designer said she hoped Ms Dite would continue to wear the dress for many birthdays to come.
Ms Dite shared her story on ABC Melbourne radio on Monday morning during a discussion about Ms Zampatti’s death at the age of 78 after suffering a serious fall.
Other listeners shared their experiences researching pieces by the creator for years.
One woman, Sue, said she has been wearing Carla Zampatti pieces for 40 years, since her early 30s.
“I always have the first item, a great quality pure wool sweater with a stand-up collar and small side slits,” she says.
“I figured I could look like Audrey Hepburn with skinny pants and flats.
“I wore it around the clock when I was in Russia 20 years ago.”
Another woman said she kept some of the cream Carla Zampatti dress she wore as a departure dress after her wedding 39 years ago.
“I kept the belt for my daughter’s dresses, but [I’m] now i hope my daughter can fit it into her wedding dress, ”she said.
Since the fashion designer’s death, people across the country have paid tribute to her influence and commercial success over the decades.
A state funeral will be held in New South Wales in his honor.
The talent to “ transcend all generations ”
Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Edwina McCann said Ms Zampatti has the ability to dress Australian women for any occasion.
“The most extraordinary thing about Carla was that she still dressed the 17-year-old for her formal school, while also dressing the mother of the bride,” Ms. McCann said.
Ms McCann said few Australian brands have been able to match the longevity of Carla Zampatti’s designs.
“Vogue Australia is 62 years old now and she was the only designer to have been there in every decade of our publication when we rethought our history,” she said.
Chief Executive Women, an organization representing women in senior positions in various sectors, issued a statement on Sunday describing Ms Zampatti as one of Australia’s “most special people”.
“Her success as a businesswoman has paved the way for many other women, not just in the fashion industry,” the statement read.
“Her designs have been worn by influential women from politicians, business leaders, royalty, actors, empowering women who have connected to her brand here in Australia and around the world.”
