Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is a glamor star in a black dress, Navya Nanda can’t help but admire. See the pictures
- Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has dropped another set of glamorous photos. Her childhood friend, Navya Naveli Nanda, couldn’t help but admire her.
PUBLISHED APR 05, 2021 8:56 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shared some glamorous photos on Instagram. Along with her fans, her friends such as Navya Naveli Nanda were also full of praise for her.
Suhana shared the two photos with just an emoji. The photos showed her in a black dress with a low neckline. Her light makeup and the thin gold chain around her neck gave her a vintage look. Suhana had her hair pulled back.
Among those who reacted to the photos was her childhood friend and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. She captioned “ooooooo” to express her admiration. Suhana’s cousin and Gauri Khan’s niece Alia Chhiba also responded to the photo and wrote “aw cuteeee” in the comments box.
Many of his fans also wrote with admiration. We reacted: “Okay cheekbones.” Many others wrote “cuteee”, “oh my” and “beautiful” to express their feelings.
Suhana, who studies film in New York, often shares glamorous images online. Occasionally, she also shared proof of her acting skills. In August last year, while in Mumbai during the lockdown, she shared photos of her different moods. She wrote: “Congratulations if you haven’t seen me cry ~ filming in quarantine.” One of the photos showed her in tears while the other showed in a thoughtful mood.
Also Read: Rekhas Responded Quickly When Jay Bhanushali Asked If She Ever Seen A Woman Fall In Love With A Married Man: Mujhse puchiye na
While it is widely believed that Suhana will join the films, her father Shah Rukh made it clear that her children will have to learn the trade first before taking the plunge. He had told the Hindustan Times in an interview, Suhana would have to learn to act for another three to four years if she wants to become an actress. I know a lot of my friends in the industry think my kids should start playing tomorrow. But it is my belief that they should not start to act yet.
