Mom-to-be Dia Mirza twirls in a light summer dress, nails fashion maternity
- Dia Mirza took to Instagram and wished fans a Happy Easter with a lovely video of herself twirling around in an airy sundress amid the lush greenery of the Maldives. Have you seen it yet?
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED APR 05, 2021 08:41 IST
Dia Mirza always pleads for a comfortable summer dress. The combination of a casual outfit and Miss Asia Pacific 2000 always does a sartorial magic that leaves us wanting more and inspires us to improve our wardrobe. The actor recently announced his pregnancy with a beautiful pic depicting a serene Maldives sunset and Dia was seen wearing a gorgeous red floral-print kaftan while cradling her baby bump.
Now she has shared another video in which the pregnant actor can be seen twirling around in her comfy minidress amid the lush greenery of the Maldives. The clip we’re talking about has the actor wearing a puffy beige A-line gown that featured a V-neck and jacket sleeves with buttons at the cuffs. Dia completed her outfit with a pair of tan strappy flats for her twirling clip.
Even for his glamor, the actor went for his subtle makeup look and was seen with just a little kohl that was paired with a subtle blush and a nude lip. To complete her holiday look, Dia left her long, shiny, straight hair open. She wished her fans a Happy Easter with the Maldives video and it was captioned “Sunshine Sundays Happy Easter !!! (sic)”.
Dia Mirza is a true connoisseur of comfortable summer dresses. Take a look at some of her outfits that back up this claim:
Even on his honeymoon in the Maldives, the actor’s beach wear involved a lot of casual wear, check out a few of the outfits we loved:
Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. The private ceremony took place at the actor’s home in Mumbai and was attended by family and a few close friends including Aditi Rao Hydari.
