Utah men’s tennis serve unbeaten week – The Daily Utah Chronicle
The University of Utah Men’s Tennis hosted a clinic this week, winning all four of its games in a dominant fashion, while the women’s team dropped out of the games.
Men’s tennis
The meteoric week opened on Tuesday, March 30, with a double header against San Diego State and Montana State. The day started with a 5-2 victory over SDSU.
The Utes got off to a good start with a hard-fought double-run against a tough San Diego State team. The double utes team of Chris Heck and Geronimo Buslieman provided the crucial plays, ultimately winning the doubles point in a competitive tiebreaker.
The singles matches went almost as well as the doubles. Franco Capalbo walked on court 1 and played a lot, winning their match in straight sets. Francisco Bastias, Geronimo Busleiman, and Mathias Gavelin also won their clashes giving the Utes an important victory over San Diego St.
The Utes fought to the point of double-headed exhaustion and also got the upper hand against Montana St., winning 6-1.
The doubles section of the game went very well for the Utah Utes. Francisco Bastias and Slava Shainyan picked up the deciding point in the doubles section and moved the singles match extremely quickly. The Utes players had to fight through a few tiebreakers and third sets, but played almost flawlessly. Allowing for double-headed exhaustion, the Utes had one of their best performances of the season against Montana State.
On Friday April 2, the Utes continued their excellent week by traveling to Reno to face Nevada. It was a close game but the Utes won 4-3.
The Utes enjoyed a bit of doubles luck. The third doubles team for Nevada did not materialize and the Utes already had a point in the best of three formats. Geronimo Buslieman and Matthias Gavelin did a quick job on that last point and sent the singles match in style, winning 6-1.
Nevadas’ failure to show gave the Utes another key point, as Luis Flores won their match by default. Geronimo Buslieman and Franco Capalbo both won their matches in straight sets to earn the 4 points needed for victory.
The last game of the week saw the Utes on the road again. This time they clashed with UC Davis, winning 4-0. After a quick win in the doubles section, even more effective wins from Bastias, Shainyan and Gavelin closed the game, ending a terrific week for the Utah Utes men’s tennis team.
Women’s tennis
The Utah women’s tennis team was not as successful as the men’s team. The Utes have lost both of their home games this week and will look to get back on track in the coming weeks.
On Friday, April 2, the Utes played against Washington State at the Eccles Tennis Center. The Utes lost a heartbreaker, 4-3. The day started well as the Utes won the double part of the match thanks to a good performance from Emily Dush and Anastasia goncharova. The Utes couldn’t keep up their momentum in singles and lost crucial games on courts 1, 2, 4 and 5. Utes player Lindsay hung put on a show in his match, winning a decisive third set 6-0.
On Sunday April 4, the Utes faced Washington at home and lost 4-0. The Utes couldn’t get anything against a tough Washington team. The match ended 4-0 and several matches remained unfinished. Anya Lamoreaux was in the middle of a third set and looked to have a great chance of securing a win.
next
The men’s tennis team will play twice next week. First, they will face Arizona State on Friday, April 9. Two days later they will play Arizona, these two games will be played at the Eccles Tennis Center. The women’s team also faces the two Arizona teams. They play Arizona State on Friday and Arizona on Saturday. These clashes are both on the road. All of these games are available to stream via Utah Tennis Streaming at UtahUtes.com.
