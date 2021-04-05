Officer uses taser to subdue machete wielding man on Sunday





Man wielding a machete and wearing “heavy motorcycle armor” has been subpoenaed by a San Benito County sheriff’s deputy and is undergoing a mental health assessment, according to a police department Facebook post by Hollister. Police were called to the 300 block of Primavera Drive to report that two men were fighting. Police found a man with a machete in the Maple and North Sally Street area. “ At one point, the subject approached an officer and officers deployed less lethal beanbag rounds, but they were not effective due to the subject’s clothing, ” the subject said. Facebook message from the ministry. he was walking to the parking lot of the post office. The man sustained injuries and was taken to Hazel Hawkins Hospital. The department said he was placed on hold for a mental health assessment for 72 hours.

Man wielding a machete and wearing “heavy motorcycle armor” has been charged by a San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy and is now awaiting a mental health assessment, according to a Facebook post from the Hollister Police Department . The department reported that around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Primavera Drive to report that two men were fighting. Police found a man with a machete in the Maple and North Sally Street area. The department said officers tried to negotiate with the man for 10 minutes and tried to escalate the situation. “At one point, the subject approached an officer and the officers deployed less lethal beanbag rounds, but they were not effective due to the subject’s clothing,” it reads. the ministry’s Facebook message. A sheriff’s deputy charged the man as he drove to the post office parking lot. The man sustained injuries and was taken to Hazel Hawkins Hospital. The ministry said he had been placed on hold for a 72-hour mental health assessment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos