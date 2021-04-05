Student makes dress from Norwich Evening News delivery bags





A fashion student won a regional publisher’s challenge to make an outfit out of old newspaper delivery bags. Archant challenged students at Norwich University of the Arts to design clothes from the fluorescent bags that bear the Norwich Evening News name. The contest was imagined by the director of partnerships and events of Archant, Kieran Miles, who found the bags during an office storage. Yvette Hadfield, pictured below, received the top prize for her dress, paired with a handbag made from the same materials. She told Archant: When I heard about the contest, I immediately started to doodle how the bags might look like a dress. From the doodles, I made paper models, then I cracked. “The bags were a bit old and dirty, so a good scrub was needed. The material is exceptionally thick, so I used an industrial sewing machine to sew everything together. “It took about three days to build but I’m really happy with the result. When asked if she would wear the dress in public, Yvette added, “Probably not. While it certainly looks unique, it is unfortunately not very comfortable, although it does keep you warm in the winter. Said Kieran: There were lots of them in the dusty basement. I thought it would be a real shame to throw them away when there were some interesting ways to give them a second life, so I contacted NUA who challenged their students. “The results were simply incredible and Yvettes’ play is particularly interesting. Archant has a responsibility to engage with all sections of our community and all types of people. “I am delighted that this idea has captured the imagination of a group of truly talented students and that their creative cogs are turning.







