ASU men’s and women’s tennis teams lose every Pac-12 game
The women’s team suffered their first losses at home and the men’s team saw their losing streak extended to three matches.
The ASU men’s and women’s tennis teams suffered losses in Pac-12 last week. Women’s tennis lost their first home games this season and the men’s team saw their losing streak extended to three games.
Women
ASU women’s tennis lost to 10th UCLA and USC last weekend, scoring the team’s first two losses at home this season.
The Sun Devils started the weekend losing a tough game 4-3 to the Bruins on Friday.
In doubles, senior Tereza Kolarova and junior Domenika turkovic were the only Sun Devils to win their match, beating the juniors Elysia Bolton and second year student Sasha Vagramov 6-2.
Seniors Ilze Hattingh and Lauryn John-Baptiste lost his match to a sophomore Forbes Abbey and graduate student Jada Hart 6-3.
Senior redshirt Sammi hampton and first year student Marianna Argyrokastriti also lost their match to the seniors Annette Goulak and Vivian Wolff 6-4 to give UCLA the double point.
In singles, after Forbes defeated Hattingh 6-3, 6-2, the Sun Devils have won three straight games within a point of winning the tag team game.
However, UCLA won each of the next two matches in straight sets. Junior Cali jankowski lost their match to Goulak 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 and Hampton lost to Hart 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
ASU then lost to USC 5-2 on Saturday, the team’s fourth loss in the last five games.
After the Sun Devils and Trojans split the first two doubles matches, Hampton and Argyrokastriti won a tight 7-6 game against the juniors. Salma ewing and senior redshirt Clare McKee to capture the double point.
After Jankowski beat McKee 6-3, 6-2 in singles, USC won the remaining five singles matches to win the tag team match.
ASU will next play Utah on April 9 at 1:30 p.m. MST in Tempe.
Men
The 23rd ASU Men’s Tennis player lost their third straight game on Friday heartbreakingly, falling 4-3 to Stanford.
The Sun Devils failed to earn the doubles point by losing two straight games after winning the first.
ASU’s # 1 senior pair Nathan Ponwith and Tim ruehl won 6-2 to start the doubles game. However, the # 2 pair of senior Makey rakotomalala and second year student George stoupe lost 6-2 and senior Andrea Bolla and second year student Christian Lerby lost at n ° 3.
The Sun Devils started strong in singles, winning three of the first four games. Ponwith won 6-4, 6-2 at No.1 in singles, Ruehl won 6-3, 6-1 at No.3 and Bolla won in three sets at No.4.
After Stoupe and freshman Max McKennon Each lost their match in singles, bringing the game’s score to 3-3, Rakotomalala lost in a third set tie-break to secure the victory for Stanford.
The second ASU game of the weekend, scheduled for Saturday against Cal, has been called off. The team will face Utah on the road on April 9 at 11 a.m. KST.
Contact journalists at [email protected] and [email protected]
As State Sports Press on Facebook and follow @statepresssport on Twitter.
Continue to support student journalism and donate to The State Press today.
