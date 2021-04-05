Nora Fatehi paints town red in tight dress with bag worth 3 lakh

If you are looking for inspiration to create a collection of dresses worthy of a swoon, you should take a look at Nora Fatehi’s social media. The actor has a dress for every event. Whether it’s a normal day, a red carpet event, or even a shoot, the actor knows how to kill in one and make it work perfectly for the occasion. Nora was recently photographed in Mumbai, proving our point when she painted the city red in a beautiful dress.

The actor was seen outside Mukesh Chhabra’s office in Versova, Mumbai. For the meeting, she wore a beautiful red bodycon dress. Her knee number featured a deep neck and looked fabulous on the Bharat actor. Nora opted for a simple pair of earrings for the day and chose not to go for other accessories.

She wore the outfit with a pair of black heels paired with a matching top handle bag and black mask. For her glamorous day, Nora kept it minimal and was seen with just lashes loaded with mascara, a subtle eyeliner with a bit of highlighter. To complete the set, the 28-year-old left her hair slightly wavy to the side and we are fans of this look.

Nora Fatehi in a Stunning Red Dress (Varinder Chawla)

If the fashionista in you also loved the bag Nora was carrying, we’ve got some news for you. It comes from the shelves of the Louis Vuitton couture brand and is worth 3,15,514.

Nora Fatehi’s bag is worth 3 lakh (louisvuitton.com)

Not long ago, Nora wore another crisp Georges Chakra dress to the Filmfare Awards and gave an iconic red carpet look. Check it out:

On the job front, Nora Fatehi is currently working on her next film Bhuj: the pride of India in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. She will also make a special appearance in John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

