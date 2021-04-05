Connect with us

Fashion

Saudi Arabia’s Glitzy New Magazines: Progress Or Fashion Wash? | Middle East | News and Analysis of Events in the Arab World | DW

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


The print media landscape in Saudi Arabia has just been broadened with the publication of premium lifestyle magazines Harper’s Bazaar Saudi and Esquire Saudi. Permitting and promoting such brilliant ventures is the latest addition to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “Vision 2030” strategy, a social, cultural and economic overhaul of the kingdom’s conservative rules.

“Fashion publishing has the potential to be a strong platform on which to tell the story of Saudi fashion talents and encourage cultural exchange,” said Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, senior member of Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission, in a statement. on the launch of new magazines. The Fashion Commission is one of 11 bodies that manage the growing Saudi cultural sector under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture.

Just last week, the ministry appointed Burak Cakmak to head the kingdom’s fashion commission. Cakmak, former dean of fashion at the Parsons School of Design in New York, has pledged to promote “Made in KSA” (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) as a key player in the global fashion industry.

But he also noted that he was aware that at present there was not enough information available about the creativity that was coming out of the realm for the rest of the world.

Saudis want to see Saudis

Before March 2021, the Saudi magazine market was covered by Arabic editions, such as Harper’s Bazaar Arabia or Vogue Arabia. However, the new Saudi editions will feature local content written by Saudi writers. For this, publisher ITP Media Group in Dubai set up editorial offices in Riyadh and commissioned Saudi writers such as Alaa Balkhy, Lubna Hidayat Hussain and Marriam Mossalli and local contributors such as Hala Alharithy, Hayat Osamah, Latifa Bint Saad and Norah Al Amri.

Cover of Harpers Bazaar Saudi magazine

Harpers Bazaar Saudi launched in March 2021

This edition is aimed specifically at the Saudi market, it is only distributed there in print form, curated for the particular tastes and aesthetics of the Saudi consumer and also showcases the emerging Saudi talents and landscapes, many of which never have before. been seen before, ”Olivia Phillipps, editor-in-chief, told DW.

The bilingual English and Arabic magazines will be published twice a year (Esquire Saudi) and four times a year (Harper’s Bazaar Saudi), reaching 100,000 copies in 2021.

Catering for couture conversation

One of the country’s fashion flagships and Harper’s Bazaar Saudi editor-in-chief Marriedam Mossalli has fought “stereotypes surrounding Saudi women” on Instagram, with her blog and as head of the only luxury consultancy firm from Saudi Arabia. She was the first Arab fashion expert to be invited to the White House by former first lady Michelle Obama.

“I started my own business 10 years ago and have witnessed the development of the country,” Mossalli told DW.

“For so long we have been learning and using fashion terminology in a different language,” Mossalli said and names the Greek-style dress “peplum” or “jumpsuit” as examples of words that have no Arabic equivalent. . “Now we can start to create a glossary, in Arabic.”

For Mossalli, that means harnessing the new freedom to shed more light on the local fashion market, attract more women to the workforce, and export Saudi fashion and culture.

Individual events suggest that the change is already underway. In January 2021, a haute couture fashion show showcased open and modernized abayas (normally fully closed black dresses that are typically worn by women) that allowed ankles and loose veils to be seen in front of a mixed audience at a private event in Riyadh. Open abayas and a mixed audience would have been unthinkable in the past.

Fashion-washing while activists jail

So far, Saudi fashion designers have rarely been in the international spotlight. The exceptions are Mohammed Ashi with his party dresses, one of which was worn by American director Ava Duvernay at the 2017 Oscars, or Mohammed Khoja’s Hindamme brand, whose “June 24, 2018” jacket was acquired by the Victoria & Albert Museum in London for their permanent fashion collection. This date marks the day Saudi women were allowed to drive.

However, it was not until last February that Loujain al-Hathloul, one of the female activists who drove before the ban was lifted, was released after more than 1,000 days in prison. Other activists who protested against the ban are still being detained.

As a result, human rights organizations like Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticize the new glossy fashion newspapers in Saudi Arabia.

“Fashion weeks and brilliant leisure events are beautiful things the Saudi public should enjoy. But they should also enjoy human rights. While Saudi officials promote the former, they firmly refuse the Saudi people. This is unacceptable, “said Ahmed Benchemsi, HRW Director of Communications and Advocacy for the Middle East and North Africa, said DW.

He further criticized the fact that billions of dollars are deliberately spent on public relations efforts to “improve” Saudi Arabia’s image in the world. But this effort is also intended to distract the attention of the international community from the kingdom’s horrific human rights record. The toll includes the murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in addition to the arbitrary arrests of several dissidents, torture, enforced disappearances and war crimes in Yemen. He concludes, “No amount of fashion shows can whitewash this abuse.”

It remains to be seen whether the new media will also include articles dealing with critical topics. The article “The Big Change: Lubna Hidayat Hussain Writing a Flawless Emotional and Honest Chronicle of Saudi Arabia’s Development” in the first edition seems to point to this path.

For now, it can be said that the new magazines have a huge potential market: according to the General Statistics Authority, the country with around 35 million inhabitants has one of the youngest populations with two-thirds under. 35 years old, and more than half of university graduates are women.

  • Princess of the Saudi royal family Safia Hussein Guerras and Belgian fashion designer Christophe Beaufays are applauded by a mixed male-female audience in Riyadh.

    Modest fashion: European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalks

    European and Saudi cooperation on the podiums

    Saudi princess Safia Hussein Guerras (left) and Belgian fashion designer Christophe Beaufays (right) present their modest fashion collection during a parade inside the Belgian Embassy in Riyadh. This is the first time that a mixed audience has been allowed to attend a Saudi fashion show.

  • A model presents a black dress, a Modest Fashion creation by Princess Safia Hussein Guerras and Christophe Beaufays.

    Modest fashion: European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalks

    Strict chic

    Fashion must be modest, this is the only way that Beaufays and the Princess’s designs meet the strict dress codes of the Saudi royal family. In the audience, on the other hand, most of the spectators were dressed in Western clothes.

  • A model presents a luminous dress from the Khaleeki Chic collection on the catwalk

    Modest fashion: European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalks

    Less colorful in Riyadh

    There were no bright colors or bold patterns in the “Khaleeki Chic” collection in Riyadh. This pastel-colored creation, a large cape-shaped dress, was more reminiscent of traditional Arab clothing.

  • A model wears a white cowboy hat with a black long-sleeved, ankle-length dress on the catwalk.

    Modest fashion: European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalks

    Cowboy hat counterpoint

    Counterpoint to “modest” fashion: a model wears a white cowboy hat as a special accessory to a black dress.

  • In Dubai, a model presented a creation by Muslima Wear, a white dress with a blue pattern, at the Dubai Modest Fashion Show 2017.

    Modest fashion: European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalks

    Dubai’s colorful fashion world

    Modest Fashion Week 2017 in Dubai was much more colorful. This model featured a creation from the Muslima Wear label. The label hails from Turkey, but is also represented in the US, UK, Europe, Russia and Dubai.

  • A model presents a creation by Muslima Wear at the Dubai Modest Fashion Show 2017. Modest fashion can also be understood in different ways: Bright colors and large patterns are more likely to be found in Dubai than in Riyadh.

    Modest fashion: European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalks

    The colorful patterns of Muslima Wear

    Muslima Wear, which mainly targets its colorful designs at young Muslim women, has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram. Here’s another photo from Dubai Modest Fashion Week 2017.

  • American model Halime Aden in a red dress and turban-shaped headwear at Modest Fashion Week Dubai 2017.

    Modest fashion: European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalks

    Top models for modest fashion

    Western top models are also appearing in Dubai. American model Halima Aden presented Turkish fashion designer Rawit Bagzbagl’s first modest fashion collection there in 2017.

  • Portrait of Halima Aden, seen here in Dubait, 2017, in a white dress and scarf in the shape of a white turban. She left the industry in 2020.

    Modest fashion: European and Saudi cooperation on the catwalks

    Modest fashion is also controversial

    Modest fashion is criticized from the secular side, but it is also controversial among more devout Muslims. Halima Aden, an American of Somali descent, worked as a top model until she left the industry in 2020 because she felt her beliefs were not being respected enough.

    Author: Christine Lehnen




What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: