Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya steal the show as they dress up as bride and groom

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar set couple goals as they dress up as groom and bride for a music video.

Singer Rahul is at an all time high, both professionally and personally. After a successful stint in Bigg Boss 14, where he became the first finalist, his relationship with TV actress Disha is also going very well. The couple also post plenty of cute photos on their social media handles, sending their fans into a state of mind.

Rahul has raised the bar for anyone considering proposing to their partners on Dishas’s birthday on November 10, 2020, he asked her to marry him on national television.

Dressed in a white t-shirt with HBD Disha and Marry Me written on it with lipstick, Rahul had confessed his feelings for his wife. He had said he had never been so nervous in his life and didn’t know why it had taken him so long to ask him the question, before asking the question.

During the show, Rahul was often heard telling other contestants about Disha. After the end of Rahuls’ date with the reality show, the duo do not hesitate to display their love for each other on social networks.

The popular singer and his girlfriend recently stole the show once again as photos of them dressed up as groom and bride began to circulate on social media. The pair looked simply stunning in traditional ensembles. Rahul can be seen adorning a cream-colored sherwani with a traditional pagdi. While Disha had nothing short of a goddess in a pink lehenga, a maang tikka and necklace completed her bridal look. If there’s something to be done, the footage comes from a video clip the two of them are working on.

This isn’t the first time the two have reunited for a music video. They previously collaborated on a music video in 2019. The track titled Yaad Teri went on to become a hit and has nearly 40 million views on YouTube.