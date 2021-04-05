Mouni Roy has made a strong case for a little black leather dress in new photos

A little black dress goes a long way and that’s what Mouni Roy shows us in his latest photos. The actor who has given us sartorial inspiration for a long time has now taken things up a notch in his latest photoshoot. The stunning has a weakness for black outfits, and rightly so, because she wears them better than others.

The photos we are talking about show Mouni in a black leather mini dress that featured over voluminous shoulders. The high neck dress also had a chain of asymmetric buttons traveling to her left shoulder. The tight silhouette of the dress flaunted the actor’s enviable curves. She styled the look with a pair of matching strappy heels and kept the all-black feel of the outfit.

Mouni even conveyed a fierce vibe through her glamor and it worked really well with the dress. Her makeup included smoky eyes paired with a pointy eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, subtle smudged kohl, bronzer with matching blush, matte nude lipstick, and plenty of highlighter. She even left her long shoulder-length hair open. The stunning shared the images on Instagram with the caption: “OPERATIONAL LITERARY EPILOGUE, ongoing for a while now (sic)” and “Oh my God! A beautiful-bobblehead emerges !! (sic) ”.

Coming back to Mouni’s attire, the dress she wears is from the Rotate brand. The black dress, however, is currently out of stock on the site, you can get the same ivory-colored dress for a price of 28,960 (2,500 DKK).

Mouni’s dress is worth 29k. (Rotatebirgerchristensen.com)

Take a look at some of the other times Mouni rocked a black outfit:

In terms of work, Mouni Roy will then be seen on screen in the film Brahmastra. The film which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

