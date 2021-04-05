Lena Dunham and the Spanx liberation movement





That’s not to say that I didn’t feel a lot of bodily hatred during the lockdown, she said. She is not a fan of the current terminology, words like plus or curve or positive body. The complicated thing about positive body movement, she says, is that it can be for the privileged few who have bodies that look like what people want to feel positive. We want curvy bodies that look like Kim Kardashian has been slightly enlarged. We want big gorgeous butts and big gorgeous breasts and no cellulite and faces that look like they can slam them on thin women. I have a big belly, I still have. This is where I gain weight especially after early menopause, I have a straight stomach, like an old man and this is not where no one wants to see flesh. It’s not like I’m posting a sultry nude of myself on Instagram, people will marvel at my beautiful butt. As she said this, she didn’t sound angry or depressed or like she was sticking it to the man. She looked resigned and amused at herself. She was sitting in a very white room with a fireplace, wearing a cable-knit cardigan and many rings on her fingers. Her hair was long and her bangs were short. In the middle of the conversation, she suddenly started munching on a sandwich, which made her laugh. It seems appropriate to me for this interview that I eat this big baguette, she said. I was going to put a watermelon on your skirt, sassy girl! Ms Dunham had considered going into fashion long before the start of the pandemic. She initially thought she would make a full-fledged collection in size 0-20 because well, she doesn’t really do half measurements. Plus, she’s smart enough and does enough research to know that there is a proud history of female designers getting into the business because they know what’s missing, whether it’s Coco Chanel or Donna Karan or even them. Olsen. But, she said, there was so much I didn’t know about the infrastructure. In 2019, she met Patrick Herning, the owner and founder of 11 Honor, where she happened to be a repeat shopper. The two linked up in proselytizing for plus-sized figures and began to come up with a plan. As Mr Herning had recently launched a private label line, he had set up the supply chain and design staff for Ms Dunham. All she had to contribute were ideas.

