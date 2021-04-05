Now get vaccinated in style as a fashion brand sells vaccine-ready clothes





New Delhi: 2020 or the year of the pandemic has seen many bizarre fashion trends. Many weird fashion trends have gone viral and have left the internet stunned. When it comes to fashion, anything and everything becomes a fashion trend, if that pleases the eyes. The internet has supported these bizarre fashion trends enough, whether it’s Gucci’s grass-stained jeans, potato sack pants, or Moschino’s baguette bag. The year 2021 has also seen some bizarre trends, remember the wearable quilt that turns into a pillow? Now renowned fashion retailer Revolve sells ‘vaccine ready’ clothing. Confused? Well, the fashion company has created a subcategory on their website of what they call ‘vaccine ready’ clothes or outfits. Also Read – Bhabi actor Ji Ghar By Hai Shubhangi Atre AKA Angoori Bhabhi tests positive for COVID-19, under self-isolation Yes, the subcategory features a range of outfits including tank tops, tubes, off the shoulder blouses and one shoulder bodysuits. Do you think about the goal? Well, the goal is to make sure the client can easily get the COVID-19 vaccine without struggling with their clothes or rolling up their sleeves to do so. Basically, avoid the hassle! Also Read – CSK Vice Captain: CEO Kasi Viswanathan Responds Who Will Be MS Dhoni Deputy In IPL 2021 And Josh Hazlewood Replacement Also Read – The second strain of COVID-19 affects children more? What we know so far Before jumping to conclusions, the clothing brand did not offer this range of outfits taking into account vaccination. To increase their market value, many companies offer interesting ways to generate public interest.

A company representative told Insider that the goal is to be there for their customers. The brand has organized a collection for this purpose. “REVOLVE is about being there for our customers when it comes to the important times in their lives, and with things starting to improve with the vaccine rollout, why not look good doing it?” ? added the representative. The brands subcategory is filled with summery sleeveless tops. You can spot Tops brands from brands like Free People, Alice + Olivia, and Line & Dot in the section, and prices range from $ 38 for a tube top to $ 297 for a halter. The internet has appreciated Revolve’s new category and calls it a brilliant marketing movement. Discover the reaction of Internet users: Lol this time Revolve Clothing has a section of their website for fashionable vaccines … you are kidding me !! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K1WwAHlaJH – The real prince Diana (@wqnder_wqman) March 30, 2021 I could order this for my vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/tduzdEQlTM – ohchrissavidge (@ohchrissavidge) February 22, 2021 On the other end of the spectrum is Revolve with their Vaccine Ready collection. #REVOLVEme

I love humor – it’s a great game for the situation we find ourselves in the world. It’s funny while being so on the pulse of IMO. https://t.co/b9o3yXui3R – Simona Lisa (@hellosimonalisa) April 1, 2021 What do you think of the clothes ready for the vaccines?







