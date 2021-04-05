Coleen Rooney looks stunning in a pink dress as she gets comfortable with her four sons

She often uploads adorable snaps with her four sons.

And Coleen Rooney looked stunning in a pink love heart print dress as she stood at her boys’ house on Monday.

WAG, 35, took to their Instagram to share the photo of Kai, 11, Klay, seven, Kit, five, and Cass, three, all wearing matching outfits.

Charming: Coleen Rooney looked stunning in a pink love heart print dress as she comforted herself with sons Kai, 11, Klay, seven, Kit, five, and Cass, three, in an Instagram post Monday.

Beaming for the camera, Coleen sported the chic midi dress which featured buttons in the center and an eye-catching gold belt in the middle.

She added gold jewelry to her look, complete with a gold watch, gold ring and earrings.

Coleen wore the front of her chestnut locks back to her face and let the rest fall over her shoulders as she sported a natural makeup look.

Loved it: Wayne shared a series of sweet snaps of his four sons and wife Coleen to mark his 35th birthday on his Instagram on Saturday

The adoring mum draped an arm around her eldest son Kai, who looked dapper in a navy hoodie and matching Hugo Boss shorts.

Her younger brother Klay sported a similar look, opting for a purple zip-up hoodie and shorts, while little Kit and Cass looked adorable in matching striped tees.

Coleen, married to Wayne Rooney, celebrated her 35th birthday on Saturday.

Wayne took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a montage of images, which included a cute couple selfie and a number of snaps of the pair with sons.

In the blink of an eye, Wayne got closer to Coleen, whom he married in 2008, as the pair donned sunglasses and beamed for the camera.

Doting: The football manager, 35, shared photos of the couple with their boys, who take after their stylish mother and their designer outfit

Coleen looked typically glamorous in a white teddy bear coat and added a cozy gray hoodie underneath.

The former Manchester United star, meanwhile, wrapped himself in a black quilted jacket as he captured the selfie.

In a healthy family snap, the proud parents threw their arms around their four sons as they all beamed at the camera.

Still the fashionista, Coleen sported a sparkling emerald dress with a black bow in the middle.

She swept some of her chestnut locks from her face, exposing large Chanel earrings.

‘We love you, thank you for everything’: Wayne adored his childhood sweetheart as Coleen looked glamorous in a family photo

Clearly taking their mother’s eye for clothes, sons Klay and Kit donned navy and red Gucci sweaters, while Kai and Wayne opted for polo collars.

The snaps come as Collenwas recently expressed fears she might be forced to accept defeat in her ‘War of the Wags’ legal battle with Rebekah Vardy, 39.

The wife of the former England footballer is being sued by her former friend after publicly accusing her of leaking stories about her private life.

The bitter dispute has been raging for 18 months, with another High Court hearing scheduled for July 2.

But Coleen’s friends say she plans to throw in the towel because her legal team struggles to find vital evidence.