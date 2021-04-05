Fashion
David Gandy on fashion: I’ve always gone against the grain
Despite being known for his love of pointy suits and three-piece suits, model David Gandy has succumbed to what he calls lockdown chic.
For most of us that means wearing the same pair of sweatpants for weeks on end, but for the 41-year-old it’s a little different: a perfectly fitted t-shirt, fresh out of a dog walk. . It’s even a rarity for Gandy, who wore shirts and ties when calling Zoom, because I was fed up with wearing loungewear, wanted to put in a little more effort, explains- he does.
There’s a reason Gandy, who is celebrating his two decades in the fashion industry this year, has an enviable off-duty style. I’m not a big fan of trends, he said thoughtfully. I stick to a style that works for me, that suits my body style, and I feel confident. I am known for my bespoke suits, British designers and Savile Row.
The pandemic could have brought trends closer to comfort and athleticism, but Gandy is hopeful that formal clothing will return. He does suggest being desperate to get dressed, when we can finally socialize again and go out.
You might think of someone who feels this comfortable in a three-piece suit can be pretentious, but Gandy is far from it. He’s remarkably balanced in his approach to style, saying: I don’t like the idea of dress codes or anything like that. For me, there is no right or wrong in fashion, it’s a personal choice. I will never criticize anyone for dressing the way they want.
And for Gandy, wearing a perfectly fitted suit is the ultimate mood booster. When I put on a costume, I always feel like armor, he explains. It’s something I put on so as not to hold people back or create a barrier or whatever it is that I feel more confident about.
Gandys’ laid back style makes him a unique figure in an increasingly dressy fashion industry. He says: I guess I’ve always gone against the grain in a lot of ways, but I’m not doing anything special or new and I’m just as happy in a suit as I am in a good t-shirt and pair of jeans. .
You won’t catch it in an old T-shirt, however. One thing Gandy has learned from working with some of the greatest creatives, like Dolce & Gabbana, he says, is that you shouldn’t underestimate the work that goes into simple outfits. It’s not fair a T-shirt and a pair of jeans, it’s a very well-matched and well-fitting pair of jeans that looks great. To make this casual look really stand out sometimes, it’s not as easy as you might think.
With such a classic sense of style, Gandys’ fashion heroes are in the same vein. I still think of the Paul Newmans, Steve McQueens and James Deans of the 1960s as icons, he says. Ironically, the more I read about them the more they wouldn’t dress or do anything, they were all very utilitarian.
They all had racing teams, so they had the jackets, hats, sunglasses and whatever else they wore because that was best for racing, but now these items have become iconic with them.
David Gandy collaborated with Vodafone to launch Neo, the smartwatch for children, the latest product in the Designed & Connected by Vodafone range. Visit eshop.v.vodafone.com.
