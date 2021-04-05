The best fashion jewelry for men right now





Johnny Nelson first came to jewelry when he was a punk rapper known as Johnny Matchsticks, a nickname he earned by stabbing a match into his pierced earlobe before shows. When he wanted to switch to a gold matchstick earring, he couldn’t find one, so he decided to figure out how to make his own. After finding a mentor in New York’s diamond district and learning how to carve molds and pour precious metals, Nelson introduced both punk and political designs to his nascent line: razor blade rings, All Power Fist nails and civil rights portrait. pendants, pieces enlightened by his experience of the underground music scene and as a victim of police brutality. I knew I wanted to use my platform to raise awareness of the injustices we face, but I wanted to do so through the powerful statement of something like a four finger ring, he says. When the Black Lives Matter protests erupted last spring, orders for Nelson’s work exploded, so he spent his days cycling between his Brooklyn studio, the protests and the Diamond District, while producing pieces that were then worn by similar people. by Colin Kaepernick. I realized people needed it, he said. People who are going to fight on the front lines want their Malcolm X ring to give them that extra push. It was an extremely emotionally trying time for Nelson, but it also galvanized a renewed sense of purpose: the work I do inspires others to fight back. Combat our to fight. Jean Prounis began to create jewelry after taking a course in ancient goldsmithing at the university. Photograph by Kenyon Anderson Prounis Ancient forms, modern heritage When you first pick up a Prounis pinkie ring or bracelet, you might think you are handling pristine ancient treasure. The high-karat gold designer that Jean Prounis uses has a deep, ethereal luster, meant to evoke the tone of jewelry found in the Greco-Roman galleries of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The forms also seem smoothed over by generations of touch, and the stones seem downright elementary. Jean prefers rougher rocks which are more about personality than perfection. John’s curatorial approach is informed by his family’s Greek heritage and his grandfather’s extensive library on the art, architecture, and antiques of ancient Greece. When I was younger he would show me his books, she said. Whether I listen or not, I’m not sure, but it definitely spread when I started making jewelry. A delicate woven chain, for example, is secured with a clasp that echoes the design of a Mycenaean-era safety pin, and a granulated gold pyramid nail is inspired by second-century Roman earrings discovered in Cyprus.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos