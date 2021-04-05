The focus on menswear has long been overlooked, especially shoes Mikhil Mehra, founder, Pell Santino





With the motto All men should have access to quality shoes, this young entrepreneur saw a gap in the men's shoe industry and built a brand that offers 100% affordable luxury shoes for men. Mikhil Mehra, Founder of The Dapper Man and Pell Santino, shares his vision and journey of building a Make in India fashion footwear brand with world class standards. Read also | Monkey tail beard is the latest viral menswear fad and everyone is going bananas! See photos of this 'Beardstache' trend What led you to the idea of ​​creating a brand focused on men? There is a misconception that men do not need to have different varieties of style and that it is limited to shirts, t-shirts, jeans and pants. We created Pelle Santino which offers a full line of handmade shoes for men and clears this misconception. Studies suggest that only about a quarter of all brands are male-centric, the remaining majority are female-centric brands. This leaves the men's fashion market unexplored and offers multiple opportunities, especially in the area of ​​accessories and footwear. What is the USP (Unique Selling Proposition) of your brand? We offer 100% handcrafted leather shoes made from the finest quality leathers from Italy, Brazil and Argentina. We are the only shoe brand in India to offer the widest range of shoe construction methods ranging from Goodyear Welted, Blake Stitched, Bologna, to Glued. Unparalleled design with us, men don't have to stick to the basics; they have an extensive, yet exclusive range of choices, from timeless classics to the best modern designs. Read also | Make an impression in the menswear game with DickPrint What are your expansion plans? We aim to expand our brand online and offline. The plan is to partner with selected and high-end e-commerce brands in national and international markets to reach our customers through the ever-expanding digital space. For offline expansion, there is still a large proportion of buyers who are more comfortable with the physical shopping model, for them we plan to open stores in major cities where our products could be. exhibits for those who wish to see and try. first hand. What challenges have you encountered as an entrepreneur? Being a startup entrepreneur means you have to be a multi-tasking person. From sourcing raw materials to manufacturing and marketing, you need to delve into different aspects of the business to run a successful startup. My journey as an entrepreneur has been difficult but satisfying. Building a brand online required a good understanding of social channel selling. While we all used social media for personal networking, selling to clients required a whole different game plan. This trip was a big learning curve for me. What advice would you like to give to other young entrepreneurs starting out in the menswear industry in India? It may sound like a cliché, but I would advise young entrepreneurs to believe in their business idea. They don't have to start a business with the desire to be bought out later; instead, focus on building a legacy. Be adamant about your goals and what you want to achieve.

