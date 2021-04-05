Work from home: the new dress code in the office: comfortable, airy and semi-casual





With offices around the world gradually opening up and expecting employees to return to work in smaller batches, many are filled with awe, not just at the thought of having to deal with journeys filled with traffic, but also to give up their comfortable pajamas. for a very uncomfortable business / formal outfit. Well, they don’t have to be so worried. Keeping in mind their employees’ long break from office wear and tear, several organizations are now rethinking their strict dress code policies regarding stuffy suits, button-down shirts, dress pants, and leather shoes. As a result, airy dresses, loose pants and casual t-shirts are now also considered “ work clothes ”. “ ATHLETICS HAS FOUND ITS WAY TO OFFICES TOO ” “Working closely with our staff and seeing their need for comfort inspired us to allow them to wear casual clothes at work,” says Samrat Das Gupta, Marketing Manager at Microgravity, a Gurgaon-based games company. He continues: The ongoing global pandemic has had a huge impact on peoples’ lifestyles. Athletics and casual wear have also found a new place in the wardrobe of professionals. Although people have started to return to the office and travel for work, it will take a while for them to ditch the casual clothes. For now, our employees are more comfortable and comfortable wearing sneakers over formal leather shoes and t-shirts over shirts.



Samidha Sahani, a bank worker, says her office has also relaxed her otherwise strict dress code. Banks are very particular about their dress code, but my office has started to allow us to wear semi-formal clothes, like breezy dresses or comfortable pants. This has also happened due to the rise of digital banking. There are fewer customers in the banks these days, which means we can dress less formally, Samidha says. KEEP IT “ SEMI CASUAL ”



Several fashion houses are also jumping on the casual workwear train and offering semi-formal clothing lines that take professionalism and comfort into account.



Ayushi Gudwani, Founder of FableStreet, explains: We have introduced pull-up pants and semi-formal t-shirts that can be easily worn at work. In our ongoing survey of what post-pandemic workwear should be like, the majority of customers responded by saying they prefer comfortable and stylish clothing. We therefore focus more on materials like linen and cotton, because of the comfort and ventilation they provide.



Explaining the new styles customers are investing in, Tanvi Malik, co-founder of FabAlley, a clothing line, explains that Weve has worked on preppy shirts, versatile blouses and roomy silhouettes like jumpsuits and dresses with subtle prints. and solid colors. We’ve designed our collection of socks to be softer now and made from skin-friendly fabrics for all-day comfort. Overall, our designs now focus on square cuts rather than back bodies. Comfortable and trendy work clothes:



– Plain T-shirts with linen pants and loose denim



– Solid color cotton and linen dresses



– Coordinates in pastel tones and solid colors



– Oxford flat boots and kitten heels



