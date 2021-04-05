Fashion should focus on personal expression, not toxic trends – Marquette Wire

I, like many others, could not wear jeans as a child and even for most of my teenage years. The styles that were in fashion were always skinny and low-waisted, until high school, when high-waisted jeans became popular. All of these styles felt restrictive and uncomfortable to me and I was constantly wondering why anyone would make jeans this way.

My calculation day finally came once I discovered the Art Hoe movement that combined vintage fashion from the 80s and 90s with an artistic style inspired by Van Gogh. The mom jeans popularized by this were my salvation from the low rise skinny jeans, and I will forever keep a place in my heart for them. However, somehow I did a full 180, as Dua Lipa’s song says: I’m actively looking for low rise pants.

The style of jeans has recently returned to the public eye once again as many Gen Z fashionistas are adding them to their Inspired by Paris Hilton wardrobes. However, with this increase in low height, there has been a considerable amount of critical and for good reason.

With the low rise jeans, the emphasis has been on being slim, as only thin people can comfortably wear them.My friend Claude said it simply in a text conversation with me: Yes, I think any body should wear what he wants, (but) literally is as hard as (expletive) to wear them when you are tall. In our text chat, they noted the muffin top insult as an example of how the hipster trend has hurt plus-size people, especially women. Plus, they explained how they should constantly pull up the jeans.

At the beginning of the 2000’s, shame of the body culture was predominantand body positivity would not enter the main stream conversation. for at least another decade. Celebrities of the time such as Destinys Child and Britney Spears all wore ultra-low rise jeans with their incredibly flat stomachs and pointy hips. It wasn’t just that plus-size women couldn’t wear their comfortably flat stomachs, a characteristic that the low waist was used to show off, is almost biologically impossible without unhealthy eating habits.

Fat in women tends to move around the hips, thighs, and stomach. Even the thinnest healthy women will have a little dog (that word makes me throw up) in the middle of their stomach for protect their uterus. Even women without a uterus will carry fat here as it also protects the digestive system of women.

the inventor of low-rise jeans, Alexander McQueen, said in an interview following the release of his 1996 Nihilism collection, I wanted to lengthen the body, not just show the buttocks. For me, this part of the body is not so much the buttocks, but the bottom of the spine which is the most erotic part of the body, male or female. I don’t know if you were all with you on that one, Alexander.

Along with McQueens’ affinity for plumber’s crack, he wanted to lengthen the female form with his Bumster jeans. Her bold fashion choice did just that, but at the expense of female comfort and confidence. Although he created the jeans for both men and women, the effects they had on women’s self-esteem were far worse than those of men. Moreover, the erotic intentions of the jeans as well as the fact that they have become synonymous with teenage girls indicates how much girls and young women were. hyper-sexualized at the time. Although I can’t deny that I secretly love the whale tail Tendency to show off a thong while wearing low rise jeans or a low cut dress, this was also a clear example of how the low rise contributes to the pressures on women to dress in a sexualized manner.

I may sound like a hypocrite, as I say by owning low rise pants myself. The problem is, everything anyone wore from the launch of the McQueens collection until the late 2000s were low rise jeans. Jeans that were more comfortable and flattering on different body types were considered a fashion faux pas.The term mom jeaneven comes from a 2003 Saturday Night Live skit that mocked loose high-waisted jeans from the ’80s and’ 90s. The skit explained how jeans are “cut generously to fit a mom’s body” or in other words, a more curvy body. Fashion seems to be changing, however.

Low waist is all the rage now, but so are mom jeans, flare jeans, wide jeans and straight legs; Basically every step is right now. Perhaps skinny jeans are a bit out of favor, but it’s not impossible to watch plugged in them.

Personally, I don’t see myself wearing them anytime soon because they don’t match my body type. This is what fashion should be: people find what they feel good about, rather than changing their bodies to adapt to trends. My legs are shorter and chunkier and the wider denim in the high and low waisted styles is generous with legroom and makes me look taller.

The trends seem to be moving towards colors and accessories and less towards the actual shape of the clothes themselves. It doesn’t matter whether a person’s jeans are low rise, flared, skinny, or loose fitting, but whether or not they are styled properly. Of course, styling ‘right’ tends to depend on arbitrary trends, but there are many classic seems to work for any decade.

In addition, the fashion of the moment is completely inspired by almost all the trends of the twentieth century that occurred after the 1950s. Even thosehave been influenced by previous trends like how Edwardian 1910s clothing influenced the 1970s and 1980s meadow style, which eventually turned into cottagecore. Maybe 20 years from now, teens will dress in cottagecore-core clothes. Ultimately, fashion recycles itself, so eventually all the trends come back.

Low rise pants are no exception. However, we can now choose whether or not to abandon more inclusive styles. To do so is to make the fashion world unwelcoming to plus-sized people as it just opened its doors to them after years of struggling for a place in fashion. If we allow all jeans to live together in harmony, we can help separate fashion from misogynistic bodily norms and bring it closer to a tool of self-expression.

This story was written by Jenna Koch. She can be reached at [email protected]