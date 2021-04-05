



A list of Tina Turner’s best fashion moments for over 60 years in the spotlight. Tina Turner may be known as the queen of rock ‘n’ roll, but she’s also the fashion queen. With the help of designers, collaborators and her good taste, Anna Mae Bullock has transformed from a small town into a global superstar. Here’s a look at some of Tina Turner’s most memorable fashion moments. 1. 1964 Michael Ochs Archives

Tina wore this green jacquard and chiffon dress in a photoshoot intended to promote her as an R&B duo with then-husband Ike Turner. She was 25 here and looked a lot like the 60s ingenuous. 2. 1966 David Redfern / Redferns

Tina wore this navy and white dog-toothed costume while recording the music TV show On your marks, ready? Go! in London. Around 27 years old here, Tina was still married to Ike and still had ample coverage while she played. 3. 1970 Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

While Ike & Tina rose to stardom again, Tina began wearing fringed dresses during several of her performances, such as her iconic 1970 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. 4. 1977 Harry Langdon / Getty Images

This iconic 1977 outfit is important to Tina’s career on many levels. On the one hand, it officially symbolized her “spreading her wings” following her divorce from Ike Turner. And two, that was the start of the look of the New Tina. This new Tina was bolder, sexier, and often dressed by famous costume designer Bob Mackie. 5. 1977 Tony Korody / Getty Images

This look was one of the many revealing outfits Tina wore on her post-divorce tour. The dazzled bustier-corset was once again designed by the famous Bob Mackie. 6. 1978 Gai Terrell / Redferns

Another post-divorce tour dress, this feathered orange dress by Bob Mackie was the cutting edge diva. You can also see the versions of this dress on Cher and Beyonce. 7. 1983 Lynn Goldsmith / Getty Images

This ripped She-Rah outfit is a look that symbolizes Tina Turner’s transition from a newly solo artist to a global superstar and icon. She wore this 1983 outfit just before releasing her hit album Private dancer in 1984 with the single “What’s Love Got to Do With It”. Here you can see that she is already starting to switch to her signature shag wig. 8. 1984 Michael Ochs Archives

This dress pants, dress shirt and loose tie combo perfectly embodies Tina Turner’s iconic look, right down to the rock star’s shaggy haircut. That’s when Tina Turner completely took off and felt comfortable with her image of a rock diva and edgy. 9. 1985 Pete Still / Redferns

A lot of people might recognize this outfit from the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” music video, and indeed, it’s very similar. Tina wore this outfit on her Private Dancer tour throughout 1985. The denim jacket, the leather miniskirt, the fishnets, the honey blonde wig. It’s the Tina look and what people think of when they think of the Queen of Rock. ten. 1985 Warner Bros / Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Tina Turner wore this futuristic chain mail armor look for the 1985 film, Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome. Like other installments of Mad Max, this film is set in post-apocalyptic Australia. In this movie, Tina Turner plays villainous Aunty Entity, the ruthless and glamorous leader of Bartertown. 11. 1989 Time and Life Images / Getty Images

This black leather cutout Azzedine Alaa dress is pure Tina Turner. Sexy, edgy, daring. She wore this dress to the Alaa fashion show in 1989. She was 49 here and was at the peak of her fame and power. 12. 1990 Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Tina Turner wore this stunning green floral Gianfranco Ferre dress in 1999 to celebrate her 50th birthday in London with her future husband Erwin Bach. 13. 1990 Pete Still / Redferns

This faded denim outfit, white and flowing buttoned up, shows another more informal side of Tina. It was one of the outfits she wore on her Foreign Affair tour in 1990. 14. 1993 Dave Hogan / Getty Images

The belted silver chainmail dress Tina wore to Radio City Music Hall in 1993 showcased all of her best assets: her muscular arms, figure, and amazing legs. This dress is probably the one in which people remember her the most. 15. 1997 Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Here Tina Turner was 58 and wore a silver and black sequin dress which we are sure stopped a good deal of the traffic. An iconic late 90s look for her. 16. 2000 Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

Tina wore this black ensemble to the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes in 2000. 17. 2008 Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The rock ‘n’ roll queen wore this flashy silver bustier and matching hot pants when she performed at the 2008 Grammys alongside another queen: Queen Bey. Take a see if you are interested in watching their amazing performance. 19. 2019 Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

In 2019, Tina Turner was 80 and was still the gorgeous rock diva she had been for decades. She wore this long, tan brown jeweled dress to the Broadway premiere of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”. What are your favorite fashion moments for Tina Turner? Let us know in the comments! BuzzFeed every day Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

