Fashion
Dust off that suit coat and tie
By Jean Godden
One thing the pandemic has changed is the way we dress for work. Employees working from home, telecommuting, and sometimes hosting Zoom sessions, did not have to follow a dress code.
It was more common than finding technicians or even the family accountant wearing clothes that looked like a weekend at the beach. Sweatpants, T-shirts, sneakers and flip flops have become everyday clothes and not just for changing after work.
However, this casual weekend outfit is sadly about to become a memory. Dress codes aren’t just coming back, but – come find out – in some official contexts, they’ve never gone.
Take the example of Congress: the United States House continues to enforce a dress code in the House and in the President’s Lobby. Men must wear jackets and ties; women cannot show up with sleeveless tops or open toe shoes. When asked by phone and email about the dress code, President Pelosi’s staff repeatedly declined to comment.
In the other Washington, change has always been freezing. In 1993, Maryland Senator Barbara Mikulski led a pants-pants rebellion to change the conflicting dress code. Her revolt paid off and later that year women were finally allowed to wear pants in the Senate. But, to keep things official, women had to on their pants with a jacket.
What is true in DC is also true in state legislatures. In more than half of the states, lawmakers and their staff are expected to adhere to a dress code. Some dress codes are more explicit than others and, unsurprisingly, with many women and minorities in power, we hear objections.
In recent weeks, a sneaker-clad Latino state senator from Rhode Island has made news by opposing the requirement for his bedroom jacket and shirt, calling it “a form of white oppression” . His objections were echoed by Rhode Island Senator Cynthia Mendes, who complained that the dress code is even more precise than in the past. She said, “This is the language of colonization. It has to do with power; it starts when you tell people what to do with their bodies.”
Women lawmakers in Montana have also complained about the rules that dictate the length of skirts and covered necklines. They call the restrictions “too sexist”. In distant New Zealand, a Maori lawmaker took off his tie, calling it a “colonial noose,” and wore a traditional pendant instead.
After reading other dress codes, I was curious about the Washington rules. I tried calling the lawmakers’ offices to see what I could find. My first surprise was to find out how difficult it was to reach a living person. When calling both Olympia and home office numbers, I was usually directed to an email or sometimes given an alternate number where I was told to “leave a message”. In several cases, I have heard: “Mailbox full”. Finally, I found an assistant who (surprise) answered the office phone. She explained that Olympia’s dress code is straightforward, stating simply: “Men on the ground are required to wear a jacket tie and women are required to wear business attire.”
Another assistant read directly “The Household Staff Manual, Chapter 4, Section B: (Decorum and Dress Code): Household workers should act and dress in a manner that is appropriate for their job and that reflects the dignity of the House of the House, men are required to wear a jacket and tie and women are required to dress to an equally professional standard. “
Olympia’s response to the dress code contrasts with what one state official (a Democrat) recently wore on the floor of Iowa House. He flaunted the dress code and pulled on jeans to make his remarks. The point, he said, was to make fun of Republican leaders who refuse to wear face masks in the bedroom but, at the same time, ban jeans and other casual clothing.
The truth is, most of us probably care less about what our legislators wear than what they can accomplish on behalf of the people.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]