Uncle Beau makes a bold fashion move at Mike and Natalie’s wedding





Natalie Mordovtseva’s summer dress and bridal outfit wowed 90 Day Fianc fans, but Mike Youngquist’s Uncle Beau impressed them more.

The final for 90 day fiancé Season 8 saw the impossible happen Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva finally got married, but it was Uncle Beau who stole the show. While showing signs of disinterest throughout, Mike developed cold feet on his wedding day to Natalie created major chaos. But Natalie, who realized Mike would rather stay in a relationship than marry him, told him I do to him in their makeshift wedding at the Blue Lagoon. While the Natalies dress and the sneaker wedding outfit impressed some 90 day fiancé fans, it was Uncle Beau Lawrences’ daring fashion choice that got the internet talking. Even on the 90th day of the Natalies K-1 visa stay in the United States, the 90 day fiancé The star remained skeptical of Mikes’ spirit of getting married. Natalie, who didn’t have a chance to wear the reset wedding dress, opted for a Easy discount summer dress purchased in Ukraine. Nothing can make me feel better except to see Michael say I do, confessed the former actress, who missed her mother and friends during her marriage. But Mike and Natalie had their constants, Tamara and Uncle Beau, for the company to help them with the serious stuff and obviously act as wedding photographers. And of course, 90 day fiancé Fan favorite Uncle Beau was dressing for his part. Related: 90 Day Fianc: Mike Downed Shoots With Uncle Beau During Super Bowl LV the final decision day was stressful for Natalie, but got scared when she and Mike were finally declared male and female. Love is a strange thingMike said as he nervously eyed Natalie in her beautiful dress and said his vows. Still, as TLC cameras rolled over the couple who had little change to last, Uncle Beau, in her odd all-white outfit, didn’t disappoint. the90 day fiancé The Bojangles star admitted that with Mike and Natalie finally tying the knot, he even shed a tear. However, TLC viewers shed tears of laughter when they saw Uncle Beau wearing white. Can we start a campaign to get Uncle Beau to be the next person on “The Bachelor !!!” It would be great Uncle Beau there, no Roses but a Bud Light for every single person !!!, read a tweet from a fan. The fact that Uncle Beau also skipped wearing an actual shirt was hilariously pointed out by another fanwho wrote, Uncle Beau: Fuck yeah, there’s a party, where’s my good undershirt. Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya had their own special baby after the finale, and some fans now think Uncle Beau should have his 90 day fiancé spin off. With his flag bandana and carefree demeanor, Beau might have preferred to stay where Natalie hit him after moving into the farmhouse. 90 day fiancé The wedding may also have been a sneaky move on the part of the Sequim man. Next: 90 Day Fianc: Fans Say Uncle Beau Deserves Better Source:Twitter (@bradlabs),Twitter (@whyyousesaythat) Welcome to Plathville: Why Fans Can’t Leave Micah’s IG

About the Author Saylee padwal

(1215 Articles published)

Saylee Padwal is a reality TV feature writer for Screen Rant. More from Saylee Padwal







