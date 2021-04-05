A tribute to the fashion of the year 2000

Popular 2000s teenage pop culture was led by skinny blonde white girls taking center stage in hot pink like Regina George, Elle Woods, Cher Horowitz, Sharpay Evans, and Hannah Montana, to name a few. some. It’s been 15 years since this latest show premiered and Miley Cyrus released a letter to hannah it got me thinking about my childhood obsessed with Disney Channel. Like many elementary girls back then, I was obsessed: I watched every episode, listened to every song, and saw Miley live in 2009. As kids, teenage girls are the epitome of cool: they drop out of school and go out with their friends. , they wear and say whatever they want and in many movies and shows they spontaneously turn into a song. So, as a girl growing up in the 2000s, I idolized sassy teenage queens on every screen.

I was angry with them too.

Other than being too young to wear crop tops and bodycon dresses, I was afraid of being judged, well, girly. Back then, being cool and being proudly feminine were mutually exclusive. Most of the aforementioned characters were vilified for their cheeky styles and attitudes, and the opposite of who I thought I wanted to be.

I was a little girl with a big heart, open teeth, khaki checkered shorts, and if I was lucky, the casual Justice graphic t-shirt. I was taught that the most important action is to be kind to others. But, thanks to the demonizing pink patriarchal media industry, I thought being girl meant being mean.

It’s been 15 years, and inevitably I’ve changed: I’ve now traded Capri-Suns for coffee, library cards for debit cards, and the Youtube-to-MP3 converter for a PDF-to-Word.

But clothes are back in style.

Yes, TikTok and Instagram influencers are embracing tubular tops and low rise jeans, but designer labels are also incorporating Y2K trends into their designs. Both the decoration of the sequins Chanels Spring-Summer 2021 show and the bell sleeves in Diors Spring-Summer 2021 Collection evoke the revival of the 70s at the beginning of the years. The stylistic comeback in time is not surprising: since the second half of the twentieth century, there has generally been a 20-year cycle in fashion, in which trends from twenty years earlier are borrowed and incorporated into styles. modern. For the current Y2K revival, that means being fun and flirty and without any feminine excuses. It means to be warm.

The idea of ​​hot, of course, has obvious connotations associated with the appeal to the masculine gaze. If Mean Girls’ short skirts and slogan tank tops are revealing, they are also daring. Clothes, like words, carry the power we give them. The trends of the early 2000s, with their bright pinks, shimmering sequins and bold prints, contain the power to express and encourage confidence. Although they don’t speak for you, when paired with courage and poise, they can showcase who you are. They allow you to make a statement without saying a word.

It is important to note, however, that we are not just repeating the trends of twenty years ago, but adapting them to modern standards. Since the release of the aforementioned movies and shows, there has been an increase media diversity and inclusion, plus size models and anti-consumerist self-esteem movements. Being hot doesn’t correlate with a size, measurement or price tag, it’s about self-confidence.

Granted, the 20 year fashion cycle can be a marketing gimmick and a product of the ever growing fashion industry, the faster trends change, the more they will offer in your local Forever 21 or establishment. quick mode of your choice. But maybe it’s also a chance for personal reinvention: 15 years ago, I would never have dared to wear hot pink or sequins to school to avoid the dreaded girly-girl label. And five years ago, my body insecurity was shaking at the miniskirts, crop tops and bralettes that were in fashion at the time. (I enjoyed the high waisted jeans, but I can’t say I’ll be tucking in oversized band tees again.) While these trends evolve through cycles, my mindset and confidence are continually growing. Whenever an old trend returns, it’s more than a chance to reuse accessories. It is a chance to recover childhood dreams.

It’s been 15 years, and inevitably, I’ve changed. Now, I’m a woman with an even bigger heart, a more polished wardrobe, and the confidence to replace the once-checkered khaki shorts with low-rise jeans. I learned that love is not a choice between oneself and others, but a cycle. Love yourself yes, knowing that you are hot will help you spread love to others.