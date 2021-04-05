Fashion
Nikes’ partnership with this dress designer redefines the way women wear sneakers
The image of an evening dress with sneakers has long been synonymous with Runaway Bride, the 1999 film that brought Julia Roberts and Richard Gere together in a comedy about a woman who can’t commit (a story that doesn’t hasn’t aged that well after being closely reviewed, but that’s another story). It resonated so much that when Chanel presented all its spring 2014 couture line from dresses and skirt suits to sneakers, she was immediately dubbed the collection of runaway brides.
Fast forward seven years, and the way we look at womens sneakers when it comes to womenswear is a lot more nuanced than said movie poster image of Roberts lacing up his running shoes (for the record, it was a pair of Adidas in the real movie). Designer Azeeza Khan of the women’s clothing line Azeeza helps redefine those ideas of femininity in the sneaker world through an ongoing partnership with Nike that brings its colorful, elegant and ethereal aesthetic into the predominantly masculine realm of athletic and streetwear design.
Learn more about Footwear News
It’s an unexpected match, the pairing the biggest sports brand in the world with a freelance womenswear designer who specializes in the most feminine dresses (yes, wedding dresses included).
But this juxtaposition is precisely the point of Nikes’ continued connection to Khan and his eponymous eight-year-old brand. End of 2019, Nike and Khan have launched a capsule which featured Azeezas’ chic empire waist ruffle hem dresses reimagined in performance fabrics and an Air Force 1 with a swoosh fully adorned with Swarovski crystals. Nike and Khan hosted a local workshop at its flagship Chicago location to celebrate the collaboration, followed by an activation and panel discussion during the NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2020 (just before the pandemic closes everything).
After a year-long hiatus during the pandemic, Khan teamed up with Nike again, this time to celebrate Air Max Day 2021, participating in the brand’s immersive virtual experience on March 26 and designing his own Air Max. 95, which incorporates the colors of the city of Chicago. flag in an ode to the hues of her hometown that also reflect the dynamism of her collection of voluminous mini-dresses, fantastic evening dresses and tops that are perfect for portraits.
I always start with the color, and that inspires me to decide how to use the fabric, which requires chiffon, which requires some hemming, Khan told FN. It really motivates me creatively. I think you can notice seeing the pieces in person. You see the color first.
After building a successful career in corporate marketing and advertising, Khan, born and raised in Chicago, launched her dress brand in 2013 as a personal project. I started the business just to say I had tried it. I have no experience in fashion, she says. But Khan’s vision hit the nail on the head on what women looked for in formal wear: ultra-feminine but not overly complicated or restrictive in actual wear; color statement, with trendy but also universally flattering and classic silhouettes; volume in all the right places.
In 2016, Azeeza launched at Barneys New York and quickly became one of the best-selling evening wear brands by retailers. The brand is still present at Bergdorf Goodman and Shopbop, but its flagship product on Michigan Avenue, a hybrid retail space that also houses its showroom, design studio and offices, remains its core business Khan, which it fully owns. .
Having my mark here, I’m part of this arts community here in Chicago, said Khan, who first connected with Nike through the city’s art and design scene. It’s a very small scene here in Chicago and everyone knows each other.
Focusing on local and independence could become even more important to Nike as it rolls out future collaborations. For now, Khans’ partnership with the brand highlights an opportunity to further redefine sportswear in the womenswear space, especially as consumers take stock of their wardrobes in a new post-pandemic lifestyle. Collaborations with Virgil Abloh and Off-White, Comme des Garons as well as Jordans’ partnership with Dior have all increased the capital-F fashion quotient for Nike, but the female-centric female space is still a relatively untapped space for fashion. sports brand.
It’s a reflection of that intersection: I’m not a total sneakerhead, dressed in head-to-toe streetwear, but neither am I that person who is Prada from head to toe, Khan said. I’m in that middle zone in between.
Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]