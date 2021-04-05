Williamston woman searches for her daughter’s wedding dress after dry cleaning





EAST LANSING, Michigan Jayne Kimichik’s daughter got married in September 2018, then in the spring of 2019 Kimichik took the dress to a dry cleaner in Okemos. When she picked it up, Kimichik said she peeked into the box crest window and thought it was okay. Courtesy of Jayne Kimichik Jayne Kimichik’s daughter got married in September 2018. “I took him home for several months. My daughter lives in Milwaukee, so I wanted to transport this to her. So we took a trip to Milwaukee. She looked out the window, said mom, I don’t think that’s my dress, ”Kimichik said. Kimichik said they tore up the box and saw it wasn’t his. Kimichik was heartbroken. “I felt responsible. And I think she was stunned. You know none of us thought that would happen,” Kimichik said. Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Kimichik is looking for the owner of this dress. Kimichik called the dry cleaners to let them know, but got a disconnected phone number. She soon discovered that the cleaners had gone bankrupt. Not having received any answers, she put the dress away and only recently thought about it. “My husband and I are planning to move out of Williamston, so we are selling our house,” Kimichik said. “And I fell on the box again, which started the emotion again. And I didn’t feel comfortable giving it away, selling it, you know, or giving it away without one last blow. That’s why she took to Facebook, and so far her post has 175 shares. The dress Kimichik has in her house is sleeveless, full lace, a sweetheart neckline and has lots of sequins. Kimichik said so far no one has recognized the dress. As for Kimichik’s daughter’s dress, it’s an A-line, lace top, scalloped at the edges, a detachable decorative belt and should be in the box. Courtesy of Jayne Kimichik It is a trapeze dress, with lace on the top and a removable belt. “I hope it’s over there. Someone might recognize that, and maybe we can put it back in the hands of the rightful owner. So this does not happen to others Kimichik recommends that before people leave the store, they make sure it is their dress. “And if you have one at home now, it’s not a bad idea to take a look and make sure you have the right one,” Kimichik said. Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website . Keep in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters sent by email to your inbox. Choose from these options: Latest News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts. Follow us on twitter Like us on facebook







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos