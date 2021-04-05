Fourm Mode





Pantry Scientist Liz Heinecke Part 2Liz Heinecke is back to talk with Tina about another cool experience you can create with items from your pantry, and to tell us about her book! There are 3 minutes

ESPN 1320’s Damien Barling talks about NCAA FinalsESPN 1320’s Cody and Damien Barling break down tonight’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game and recap the exciting ending to the Gonzaga / UCLA game on Saturday. 6 minutes ago

Return – Solano Brewing CompanySolano Brewing Company welcomes its customers back to its facilities, and they also have a new outdoor space for you to enjoy! Audrey Dawson joins our Dina Kupfer to show us around! 10 minutes ago

Liz Heinecke, Pantry Scientist Part 1Molecular Biologist-turned-Stay-at-Home Mom Shares Kid-Friendly Science Experiments in Her New Book! Liz Heinecke joins Tina to try some experiments! 13 minutes ago

Wiki Who? The “Bills” – 4/5John is here with another edition of Wiki Who ?, where he brings us factoids from the wikipedia pages of famous and influential people. Today it’s the Bills, Paxton, Pullman and Nye the Science Guy. Will someone get the three correct answers and win the coveted giant jar of relish from the studio fridge? Look and see! 16 minutes ago

Barry Shore helps us eliminate our stress!Are you feeling a little stressed? We can’t imagine why! Author and champion of positivity Barry Shore joins Cody in sharing tips on how to KILL YOUR STRESS! We need Barry on the show EVERY DAY! 20 minutes ago

Heidi Hearts Flowers!Add color to any event with a beautiful flower arrangement! Heidi Sisco joins Tina to tell us about her business, “Heidi Hearts Flowers!” 24 minutes ago

WWE Legend Booker T is joining us!WWE Legend Booker T joins Cody to talk about his career and an A&E Biography special about his life! 26 minutes ago

Hearts For Paws Fundraising EventYou are invited to an event that you can enjoy, even if you don’t have a dog! Our dog handler, Lori Wallace, is in Davis talking to us about Paws, Portraits and Pints! 29 minutes ago

Solano Brewing CompanyWith the opening of businesses, Solano Brewing Company opens with MORE outdoor space. Get a glimpse of their new outdoor space! 2 hours ago

Fourm ModeToday Fashion Forum: The SAG Awards … see who’s sexy and who isn’t! … According to the presenters of Good Day. 2 hours ago

Adolescent airDiscover the song of today’s teens! 2 hours ago

Show and sayToday’s Show and Tell: Weekend Shenanigans! 2 hours ago

Elk Grove artists on displayLori Wallace is in Sacramento at the Archival Art Gallery where Elk Grove artists will be featured in this magnificent gallery. 2 hours ago

Trivia ToastToast Trivia of the Day: Humor in the Movies! 2 hours ago

Paws, portraits and pintsLori Wallace is in Davis showing us how you can take photos with your dog, drink a cold brew, or even adopt a cute little puppy! 4 hours ago

Vehicle hit by train in GaltA vehicle was struck by a train in Galt on Monday morning. 4 hours ago

Daddy’s joke of the dayJoke of the day for today’s dad 4 hours ago

Music for teens 04/04/2021Music for teens 04/04/2021 1 day ago

Cotton and daisiesA local woman turned her craft hobby into a full-fledged business during the pandemic. 1 day ago

Down to earth monthApril is Down to Earth Month, celebrating sustainable wines in our state. We’re joined by two experts who have advice on the best wine and dining options. 1 day ago

Free Easter BreakfastAshley travels to Orangevale to attend a community party. 1 day ago

FanPAWstic news 04/04/2021FanPAWstic news 04/04/2021 1 day ago

Easter Egg SmashEaster contest 1 day ago

