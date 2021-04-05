Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez love this floral dress





Kendall Jenners’ floral dress might have looked as fresh as a daisy, but the designer’s style rose to fame earlier in the year thanks to Selena Gomez. Over Easter, the 25-year-old model posed with a chicken while sporting the same Rodarte dress with daisy print ($ 2,645) Gomez wore it for her De Una Vez music video in January. While fans may best remember the look from the popstar video, Jenner was actually the first to wear the floor-length maxi dress in January for aphoto shoot with Vogue China. She picked up the look on Sunday in a series of snaps posted to her Instagram, accessorized with cowboy boots andDmy by Dmy sunglasses($ 170). For her own take on the pink puff sleeve style, singer Rare winked at Frida Kahlo with matching flowers in her hair and pinned up a shiny sacred heart, known as Milargo in Mexican culture, on the front of her dress. Spanish-speaking singles video on youtube was soon inundated with comments on Jenner, including, Fun fact: you’re here because Kendall wears the same dress as Selena. Podium enthusiasts also quickly spotted the match, with one writing Inspired by the Queen @selenagomez, and another adding, Thats Sels dress. A-listers might have more than floral fashion in common, as there were once dating rumors surrounding Jenner and Gomezs famous ex Justin Bieber. The Jenner sisters both attended the ‘Peaches’ singer’s wedding to Hailey Baldwin in 2019, and Kendall and Kylie were recently spotted at her album release party. Baldwin commented on My Little Easter Chicken Lady, on Kendall’s post, which caused many fans to respond with comments related to Gomez like, I bet you must have seen this dress before !!! This isn’t the first time the couple have been linked to each other on social media, and Bieber, 27, slammed a fan who encouraged fans of the “Rare” singer to bully Baldwin in December. . It seems unlikely that Gomez, who dated Bieber for years before ending things in early 2018, would add his own comment to Jenners’ post, as the two are not currently following each other on Instagram.







