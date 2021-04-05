Dwyane Wade Easter Instagram Presents Stunning Tombolo Shirt





welcome to Heat check, a (semi) regular dose of essential style inspiration, taken from the best celebrity photos. While you were busy fishing your least dirty t-shirt from the pile of clothes in the corner of your bedroom and your cousin ironing every last wrinkle of his blue and white gingham shirt, Dwyane Wade took the prospect of a Easter on a whole new level. Forget tablecloth designs and elongated crewnecks; Wade delivered some holiday cheer in the form of an easy, airy, and insanely cool cabana shirt from Tombolo. Now, I’ll be the first to admit that a lot of the things Wade was doing on Sunday weren’t of the “non-famous people totally do this for” variety. Most people, I have to understand, don’t have tall topiary privacy walls (at least I’m pretty sure those are privacy walls) in their backyards. Nor do they have dozens (tens? Hundreds?) Of potted flowers lining the backs of these walls providing a visual counterpoint to the gigantic floral “FAMILY” displayed above them. But anyone – and I really mean “everyone” – can enjoy the simple pleasures of a terrycloth top with a fish on it. I mean, I don’t actively like fishing, and even I’m currently thinking about adding Tombolo’s “Angler” cabana shirt to my hot-weather rotation. It’s cold and cozy and just a little cheeky, but not so quirky that it’s starting to veer into “Fun Shirt Guy” territory. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. As for what to wear with such a distinctive style? Your best bet is to take a page from Wade’s playbook and wear it with dark skinny pants and simple, minimalist sneakers. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can throw a hat into the mix (bonus points for matching the shade of green to the shirt’s banded collar and hems). But first, you’re gonna need this shirt. And luckily I know exactly where to get it. Here is. Wear it healthy. (And wash your damn T-shirts too.) Cabana Shirt ‘The Angler’ Tombolo

tombolocompany.com $ 128.00 Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

