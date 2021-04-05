Netflix’s ‘worn-out stories’ validated my final year of dressing in quarantine

Netflix Worn stories is a documentary series about the connection people have with clothes and not in a superficial way, #sponcon, influencer. The show is a clear example of the importance of clothing beyond fashion or style, although those are important as well. Worn stories cares more about what his subjects wore as they went through the events that shaped them to become the people they are today. And today? We’re just at the mark of the year and the change from our collective coronavirus hell in quarantine, an era that has completely pulled the norms on how and why we dress backwards. But I’ll tell you, I can’t think of a better time to Worn stories to hit Netflix especially if you’ve spent the last year getting dressed completely everyday just for Zoom calls and Instagram posts. Yeah i am this guy, and Worn stories spoke to me deeply.

Being the guy who cares a lot about clothes is an identity that I think a lot of men like me should grow up in. This is because men are generally not socialized to care about their appearance, and clothing plays a fairly large role in appearance. And that’s an even tighter mental hoop to go through if your personal style can be described as, uh, Gay Bob Newhart? Men are not expected to care about clothes unless those clothes are sneakers, sportswear, pop culture t-shirts, or their drag persona. This has been my ~ travel ~ experience if you will, as I matured, became more comfortable with my body and my sexuality, and finally found an era of masculinity that speaks to me (re : anything classic and / or gay from before 1990).

Just as I really started to live in my own skin (or a bespoke, hunter green, double-breasted suit which is the most expensive thing I own and I consider that money well spent) quarantine. It hit me hard. I could no longer dress for work and be the only person in an entire office building wearing a casual jacket and denim jacket for any special occasion. I felt like a language had been taken from me when I was speaking fluently; I communicate a lot through my outfits, and now people would only have the waist story, if they had the story at all. Everyone celebrated this life of pajamas and sweatpants (if I don’t put on less a pair of blue jeans every day, I have a strange sense of existential worthlessness). I felt more or less alone as people expressed surprise in my increasingly sporadic comments. Photos of the outfit of the day on Instagram. How did I put on a tie in the morning ?! Am I wearing a watch? AT Reception?? Are those shoes??? I understand why people were surprised because I was surprised too. I knew I cared about clothes, but I didn’t know how much until a global crisis took away pretty much every reason I care.

Worn stories showed me why I care.

As each of the half-dozen stories told in each episode illustrates, clothing is a way for us not only to communicate who we are, but also for us to remember who we were. Each episode demystifies our connection to clothing in different ways. Some clothes are tied to wacky hijinks, like a long night spent hunting down a unique coat stolen in New York City. Some come from an emotional place, like the boots a man wore when he survived a plane crash.

There is a Tina Turner codpiece that provides a spiritual and physical lift, airbrushed t-shirts that immortalize lost loved ones, a jockstrap that lets you straighten up (and be a lot more cheerful), a pair of spandex shorts that remind you that you survived a devastating pandemic. This series features Charo being Charo on how Charo became Charo! But all of these truly disparate stories have one thing in common: They all prove that clothes aren’t frivolous and that it’s important to care and talk about them. What I have been doing for the past year is part of my personal experience of how I dealt with another devastating pandemic.

Worn stories Got me thinking about how I will view all the clothes I bought and wore in my forties and what stories I will associate with them. There is the DIY Gomez Addams costume I wore for a ridiculous Instagram Live I did that cheered my friends up in week two of lockdown; the look as gay as i can be I wore for a professional peak; the partitions that I have assembled for a friend’s Parisian wedding (which I watched via Zoom); the list of swimwear i wore while practicing personal care and treating the roof of my building like staying in Palm Springs; the Jonathan Hart Halloween Costume that LOL Robert Wagner actually saw; the Cheers hat and Last show letterman jacket I voted; the turtleneck and gold jewelry I busted as the presidential race was called; and the victory tuxedo I bought on eBay that day so that I can prepare for the inauguration. It was a dark time but, just looking at my quarantine closet, the well the times of the past year start to shine brighter when I think my worn out stories.

I fully admit that the last paragraph could be seen as incredibly conceited and indulgent, but after watching Worn stories, I’ll say that’s not true. What am I going to do Worn stories taught me and be proud of the stories around the clothes I wear; lord knows I’m already proud of the clothes themselves. This is my worn out story.

