Spring has only just begun, but celebrities have already come to a consensus on the must-have silhouette for the season. The winner is a short hem: warm pants, mini skirts and jackets. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Zendaya gave a crash course in Look of Moments by showing in the Spanish label’s virtual ceremony an emerald green Pertegazs blazer dress and matching ribbed turtleneck. The jewel-toned outfit was chic, but its best quality was the way it emphasized the sculptural Malcolm and Marie unbelievably long legs stars.

Statement blazers have proven popular with young Hollywoodians. Hailey Bieber layered her cream single-breasted Jil Sander jacket over a satin mini dress from Danielle Guizios while heading out for a night out with husband Justin. At a time, Dickinson Star Ella Hunt went for a rockstar vibe in a black crepe Versace dress that cuts the thighs like a tuxedo.

Elsewhere, the nightie reigned supreme. Bridgerton Stage thief Nicola Coughlan took advantage of a black ruffled Miu Miu dress with gothic charm. Completed with crystal necklaces and Swarovski straps on Coughlans’ towering Mary-Janes platform, the dress was another unexpected fashion choice for period dramas.

Laura Harrier gave the figure a ’90s take while celebrating her 31st birthday in a candy-apple red dress from the Versaces Spring / Summer 2021 collection. The kind of sexy, light-hearted look that Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss used to wear around town during their party celebrations, it was proof that everything is a little more fun once Donatella is involved.

With everyone showing off a little leg, Rihanna (naturally) went in the opposite direction, showing off her fashion-nerd side as she unearthed a pair of Tom Ford feathered Gucci jeans from the brand’s Spring / Summer 1999 collection. Ford dedicated this show of the seasons to the hippies of Las Vegas and a shady version of Bohemia inspired by the Cher. Rihanna took the piece in a different direction, taking inspiration from model Trish Goff’s runway style simplicity, but adding a touch of viral irreverence via a custom faux fur dome hat from Benny Andallo. Spirited fun from head to toe, the outfit was impossible to resist.