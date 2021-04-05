Fashion
9 best exercise dresses for every budget
From V-necks to cross backs, exercise dresses come in tons of different styles. Below you’ll find nine exercise dresses in different fits and price points to help you find the best fit for you and your wallet.
1. Athena Outdoor Voices Dress, $ 88
Inspired by her Athena Crop, Outdoor Voices just released their second exercise dress. It is unlined so you can wear it as is or in layers. In some ways, with a higher neckline, it looks a bit more formal than its predecessor – still sporty while passing for something you would wear whether or not you plan to exercise. It is also available in navy blue, gray and black.
Buy now: Athena Outdoor Voices Dress, $ 88
2. Jack Smith Golf Tennis Dress, $ 30
Jack Smith’s white v-neck exercise dress comes with loose shorts, giving you the option to wear it with or without them. The pockets on the shorts are ideal for keeping your essentials close at hand.
Buy now: Jack Smith Golf Tennis Dress, $ 30
3. Harlara Bloom, 2 in 1 tank dress, $ 40
With a built-in lining with shorts, this dress features a high neckline with chunky straps. The skirt rises a bit to the sides, creating a cute and subtle scallop hem. It is also available in navy blue.
Buy now: Harlara Bloom, 2 in 1 tank dress, $ 40
4. Columbia Women’s PFG Freezer III Dress, $ 40
This lightweight dress is made with sweat-wicking fabric, advanced cooling technology, and UPF 30 sun protection that helps block UVA and UVB rays. It does not come with shorts, allowing you to wear it on its own or layer it over any shorts of your choice.
Buy now: Columbia Women’s PFG Freezer III Dress, $ 40
5. Harlara In My Feels Everyday Dress Wannabe, $ 50
Cross back straps provide extra support while creating a delicate keyhole. This dress is made with a built-in lining with shorts. It is also available in lilac, moss green, white and black.
Buy now: Harlara In My Feels Everyday Dress Wannabe, $ 50
6. Collective girlfriend undressed, $ 78
Complete with a high neckline and adjustable cross back straps, this underdress from Girlfriend Collective is perfect for any casual event. It features built-in shorts with a mesh pocket and an elastic support band on the inside at the bust. It is made from 90% recycled plastic bottles. It also comes in two shades of green, black, navy blue, periwinkle and dark gray.
Buy now: Collective girlfriend undressed, $ 78
7. Athleta Match Point Dress, $ 89
This ultra sporty dress from Athleta features a high neckline, pockets and a mesh back. Layer it with your favorite shorts depending on what you’re doing. It is also available in white.
Buy now: Athleta Match Point Dress, $ 89
8. Nike Bliss Luxe, $ 90
In a sea of A-line exercise dresses. Nike’s Bliss Luxe stands out. It is fully lined with an integrated bodysuit and made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. It is also available in Rust, Bone, Pink, Black, and Light Sage.
Buy now: Nike Bliss Luxe, $ 90
9. Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress, $ 100
And of course, we couldn’t be done without the game-changing dress, The Exercise Dress from Outdoor Voices. It’s complete with a built-in shorts liner so you can move around freely. The shorts also have a phone pocket. It is also available in black, white, navy blue, snow leopard, red and pink.
Buy now: Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress, $ 100
