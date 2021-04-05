My style: Fashion designer Lisa Hale

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Lisa Hale is a role model for embracing, celebrating and reinventing herself at every stage of life, a passion she explores in her nationally renowned blog, the silver stylist.

District: Snellville



On diversity: Fashion brands embrace diversity in size and ethnicity. Now is the time to embrace age diversity as well.



Be the change: Representation matters to older women. My blog reaches out to women who need to be respected in fashion.

Statement look: A roadmap going in all directions. But I like a lot of flowers and mixtures of patterns.

Brands: you, Trina turk, Megan Huntz, COS, Jil sander, J Crew

Closet Staples: Denim, cozy knits, trench coat, black pumps, anything asymmetrical

Trendy watch: At 59, I’m doing my own thing.

Flat shoes or heels: Heels, even though my feet say flat

On aging: Don’t be afraid of aging. Embrace the freedom and the wisdom it brings. Stay open and interested in the world around you.

This article appears in our March 2021 issue.