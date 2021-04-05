Kate Upton pairs spring dress with classic white sneakers for Easter – footwear news





Kate Upton celebrated Easter in style, ringing in the festivities with her husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Geneviève. Together, the family showed off their individual style in a tropical setting on Sunday. Upton herself went chic and casual in a puff-sleeve summer dress, featuring a green and white gingham print and ruffle trim. She paired the bold design with classic white sneakers for a dressier touch, a trend that’s about to be everywhere this spring. Matching dresses with casual shoes is the epitome of style 2021 – a combination of whimsical desires for fancy clothing balanced with ever-growing trends in athletics and lower heels in footwear. Related Puff sleeve silhouettes are also making a comeback this season. Whether on a shirt or a summer dress, the feminine design element could be found on the catwalks for like Louis Vuitton, Lanvin, Isabel Marant and Simone Rocha for Spring ’21; exaggerated sleeves also show through on blazers and coats, providing a timeless chic and effortlessly daring finish to any look. Upton herself is a fan of puffed sleeves and showed off a casual way of incorporating it into her everyday style in February. The model paused for a mirror selfie on Instagram in a look made to chill out at home; the outfit tucked in a white puff-sleeve t-shirt in a classic dark skinny with an unexpected shoe choice. The light pink slippers – with their fur straps and midsole – provided a comfortable finish to the outfit. Upton spent most of his days at home with Verlander before the return from the MLB season. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charities. Since announcing their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work has included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and an additional 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group made up of families who have lost a son or daughter during their military service. In addition to his philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, portraying the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to the premieres of her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 28-year-old star tends to favor the creations of Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Click through the gallery to learn more about Kate Upton’s standout looks over the years.







