JCCC’s Annual Fashion Show Brings ‘Resilience’ To Virtual Runway How To Watch

Johnson County Community Colleges annual fashion show will take place practically this year due to COVID-19.

What is normally an in-person event will go live at 12 p.m. on April 23 and be available for viewing until May 7.

Designers in the colleges’ merchandising and fashion design department will focus on the theme of resilience that reflects the unpredictable year students have endured, according to a press release from the JCCC.

Joy Rhodes, president of fashion design and merchandising, said after the complete cancellation of the 2020 fashion show, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the 2021 show, even though it is virtual.

We’re all very excited about this year’s digital format, Rhodes told the Shawnee Mission Post. The show has a lot more of a traditional track feel. We filmed from multiple angles, allowing us to focus on details that might otherwise have been missing in a live show.

This will be the first JCCC fashion show filmed for online broadcast in its more than 20 years of existence, Rhodes said.

This year’s show has already been filmed and students were able to use the JCCC Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art as a backdrop, she said.

Rhodes said this year’s designer lineup is exceptionally diverse. Seven of the 13 designers are international students, she said. Several of the designers used 100% recycled fabrics and focused their designs on sustainable fashion, Rhodes said.

Tickets are required to view the virtual show and can be purchased at Midwest Trust Center Online Ticket Office or by calling (913) 469-4445.

The cost is $ 15 per household and $ 50 per school.

Proceeds from the virtual fashion show will support scholarships, and the department welcomes additional donations, the statement said.