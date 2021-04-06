Plus size summer outfit ideas





As the weather warms up, it’s only natural that we start to really think and plan our looks for the summer. From flowing linen dresses perfect for garden parties and beach trips, to short knitted pieces perfect for road trips and afternoon gallery visits, use this list as inspiration during months to make sure your wardrobe is ready for fun in the sun. Whether you want a sport-luxe look or something more whimsical and romantic, we’ve got you covered.

Short and chic The short, chic look is a must have this summer – it can take you from day to night, and when creamy caramel tones are included, like Mikayla Klewer wears here, it instantly becomes the perfect look. Lillet Es dress Reformation

thereformation.com $ 218.00 Curve knit and leather blazer Karen millen

karenmillen.com $ 396.00 Attached Take your favorite bold shirt, tie it up, slip into medium to dark denim and you’ve got a must-have summer look. Sophia Tassew shows us how fun and effortless this look can be, especially when paired with cool gold jewelry. Poppy high-waisted striped skinny jeans Universal standard

universalstandard.com $ 148.00 Assorted knitwear Julia Berit shows us that sweater sets are the way to go for a hot summer evening. Easily relaxed with sneakers or dressy with mules, the on-trend sweater is one you can count on. Sutton Cardigan For love and lemons

forloveandlemons.com $ 198.00 Sutton bib sweater For love and lemons

forloveandlemons.com $ 104.00 Neutral and sophisticated You can never go wrong with a tone-on-tone summery look, and when it comes to a supple leather two-piece, like the one Thamarr Guerrier wears, it takes business chic to a whole new level of sophistication. Oh, and make sure you accessorize well; the right shoes, the right bags and even the hat can ensure that this look becomes memorable. Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Top expert

eloquii.com $ 85.00 Faux leather mini skirt with belt expert

eloquii.com $ 80.00 Go to silhouette As plus size individuals we are often told that we shouldn’t be wearing bodycon pieces, but I think we all now know that is not true. So follow in Isabelle Cohen’s footsteps and find a fitted dress that makes you happy and celebrates your body. Floral V-Neck Gathered Dress Dolce & Gabbana

11 Honore $ 1,557.00 Hosby Es dress Reformation

thereformation.com $ 128.00 Sporty and fun The newly launched Hugo Boss X Russell Athletic collection is packed with pieces to take you through your summer workouts to those laid-back but unforgettable road trips. Also be sure to do like Ashley Graham and shop the women and men sections of the collaboration; it will take preppy to a new level. Nambeth shirt BOSS x Russell Athletic

giuliofashion.com $ 140.00 Navy blue jacquard shorts BOSS x Russell Athletic

harveynichols.com $ 83.00 Occasional higher-level affairs Suits in summer may not seem like the best idea, but taking a page from Carla Ortiz’s book, the combination of a sports bra / vest, knitted cycling shorts and a blazer is the news. version of the business casual you always wanted. Nike Swoosh Icon Clash Mid-Support Sports Bra Romantic in the park The months we are going to enter will see us be the most sociable. So for all those garden parties and picnics in the park, why not consider a romantic, floral act like Ana Rivera? Theodosia Dress Cotton Fil Coupe Virtue

erdem.com $ 1,935.00 The daring and the beautiful I’m sure there will be a few events this summer that will require you to take your outfit to the next level. And when they show up, you’ll be ready. Sure, Lauren Nicole Campbell still looks amazing, but I’m pretty sure this two-piece from Kai will turn us all into showstoppers. Top Amanda Kai

kaicollective.com £ 70.00 Xyla skirt Kai

kaicollective.com £ 120.00 Chic but relaxed date night Is there anything better than a silk shirt on a blustery summer evening? I really don’t think so. And pairing the shirt with whitewashed denim, like Ali Tate Cutler is doing here, means the look will be both sultry and practical. When it comes to choosing the right denim, why not go for something a little different like the Erdem x Universal Standard Wide Boyfriend Jeans with Frayed Details (below)? Bonus: They are available in sizes up to 40 US. Hana patchwork jeans Universal standard Erdem x

universalstandard.com $ 148.00 Pretty in a pattern Patterns aren’t for everyone, but if you’re ready to incorporate them into your summer wardrobe, maybe explore a bold pattern in a pastel color like Yumi Nu does here. Or look for a pattern bursting with color but delicate in nature, like the one by Lisa Says Gah below. Babydoll Lena Short Dress – Painted Ladies Rainbow Lisa says Gah

lisasaysgah.com $ 189.00 Just like the air We all know lighter colors are always better in the sun because they don’t stand up to heat as much, so find a light, must-have look like Charlotte Zoller that will keep you cool on sunny days. . Lorelei long dress Mara hoffman

marahoffman.com $ 350.00 The effortless piece We all need a dress that is easy to wear and that will make us feel like we’ve spent hours getting ready. Faithfull the Brand is known for its simple, summery pieces. And with his latest collection, Flower time, Introducing the new size, XXXL (which in my own experience is a size US18, fits perfectly) it’s time to add some of the brand’s nostalgic pieces to your wardrobe. Go for a bolder look, like the Sable Paisley print dress I’m wearing here, or try something a little more understated, like the Bendita floral print below. Either way, be sure to choose a dress that has built-in stretch for ease. Bendita floral-print Flora midi dress True to the brand

