16 best men’s tank tops of 2021





Alright, folks. It’s time to talk about tank tops. I’ll spare you the rhetoric of “the sun is out, guns”. But I’ll also tell you this: Despite their bro-y connotations, these four little words speak of a fundamental truth about the humble tank top. Because the tank top, although it is an actual garment that exists in the real world, is more than a thing. It is a state of mind. The only question you need to ask yourself then is: “What state is my mind in?” (Don’t worry, multiple responses are allowed.) You might, for example, find yourself staring out the window at an ever-warmer world and thinking, “Dude, I really need to get out of hibernation mode and start working again.” Do you know what you wear to train? Come on. You know this one … It’s true! A tank top. Of course, you can also wear a t-shirt or a half zip or whatever, but that’s not what we’re talking about right now. Right now we’re talking tank tops, and when it’s hot outside and you’re sweating, a sleeveless t-shirt is about as perfect as it gets. The fit can be loose and airy or snug and snug, but whether you go for the breeze or something that fits close to the body, you should look for performance fabrics that make your life (and exercise routine) easier. I’m talking about moisture wicking, four-way stretch, UV protection, quick-drying, odor-resistant fabrications, and all the other things that set octane tanks apart. raised today from their ancestors. Or you might catch yourself thinking, “Dude, all those mid-lock push-ups really paid off. When it’s hot, I wish people knew how developed my triceps are.” Enter the relaxed tank top. This is the tank top you wear at the beach, bar or beach bar. It’s probably looser than your training tanks and made of something comfortable and breathable like good old cotton. The relaxed tank top might even be a graphic tank top, if you’re so inclined – but if you go that route, the more classic the graphic, the better. And, yes, in a pinch, you can wear one of your go-t0 tank tops on your own (which is especially handy if you don’t want to spend too much money trying on the style; deals abound). Maybe you are of two minds. It is good too! Many – most, in fact – of the tanks on this list can perform double serve. Wear them to practice, then to meet up with friends (remember to meet up with friends !?) after. Thanks to these quick-drying anti-stink properties, you will look good and feel fresh when you roll up. Will you get a comment or two on “the sun is out, the guns” from these friends? Perhaps! Or maybe not. But you’re a tank top guy now. You are sleeveless and you feel top notch, and you are ready for whatever the world has in store for you.

Pack of 2 X-Temp tank tops The classic Hanes tank top, now in warm-weather construction that wicks away sweat to keep you cool no matter what the temperature is. AIRism cotton tank top Uniqlo brings its beloved AIRism technology to a relaxed tank top that’s even better than wearing nothing at all, thanks to its odor and moisture wicking properties (and a really nice shade of navy blue). Shamrock tank top Adidas originals

nordstrom.com $ 28.00 Like I said: if you want to get graphic, go classic. And it doesn’t get much more classic than Adidas’ Trefoil logo. Dri-FIT Miler Running Tank Lightweight, easy to move, and made from at least 50% recycled polyester, the Nike Miler is designed for beginner runners, but offers enough built-in performance for just about anyone. Strato Tech tank top Mountain

vuoriclothing.com $ 40.00 Vuori’s tank is synonymous with versatility. With a subtle look and super soft fabric, it looks like the kind of thing you would wear on a lazy Saturday. But with performance features like moisture wicking and sun protection, it will also stand up to tough workouts. The Triumph sleeveless t-shirt A blend of polyester, rayon and cotton, Alo made in the USA tank top – sorry, sleeveless t-shirt– is made for moments of rest. Yoga tank top Designed with generous armholes and side vents, the yoga-friendly Nike Tank will go with you as you practice (and will always look great when you grab that iced latte on the way home). Made in LA Tank Top Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 58.00 Todd Snyder, king of tweaking classics to his own specifications, hasn’t done too much to align this tank top with the rest of his designs. Making it in Los Angeles and offering it in an extremely versatile olive color did the trick. Swift tank top Lightweight and packed with features, the Rhone Swift Tank has everything from odor-wicking, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying fabric to flat seams at the seams to prevent chafing. Runners, don’t miss out. Vent Tech 2.0 Sleeveless Metal Tank Top Lululemon

lululemon.com $ 68.00 Characteristic of Lululemon’s current offerings, the Metal Vent Tech Tank Top is constructed with as few seams as possible (again with anti-chafing!) And Silverescent technology, which inhibits the growth of bacteria to prevent odor. In other words: more wear and less washes. Fourlaps Level Tank Top FOUR TOURS

nordstrom.com $ 68.00 The funny thing about tank tops, in a general sense, is how much tech brands can pack in such a seemingly unpretentious little package. Fourlaps uses a technology called 37.5, which helps release heat in hot weather and retain it in cold weather. Thermoregulation. So (not too) hot right now. Tank-T Performance Running Tank Top Leave it to the Swiss running experts to create an ultra-light, ultra-breathable tank top, adorned with touches of reflective fabric to protect you in low light, and elegant enough, to boot. Ashta sleeveless t-shirt Lululemon Laboratory

lululemon.com $ 78.00 In a blend of cotton and lyocell (for extra softness) and a tie-dye-ish colourway, Lululemon Lab’s sleeveless tee is the kind of tank top that begs to be worn at every summer party, beach day and festival you can think of. Air-Wear stretch-knit tank top District vision

mrporter.com $ 80.00 If you know, you know. And cool runners around the world know that District Vision is a must-have for PR and holidays. This tank top features hidden perforations to circulate air and keep you even cooler. Van Cortlandt striped stretch-knit tank top Tracksmith

mrporter.com $ 87.41 Tracksmith is all about building on the best aesthetic elements of vintage undercarriages while delivering high tech performance at the same time. Case in point: this tank top, which seems to have jumped in the 1970s, but is made from ultra-light antimicrobial mesh. Printed COOLMAX mesh tank top Satisfied

mrporter.com $ 115.00 Taped seams. Reflective details. COOLMAX fabric that dries quickly, does not retain odors and stretches in four directions. All that, plus a little message on the chest. The Satisfy Tank Top is the complete package. Get expert style advice, every day Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire’s Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

