Essential men’s fashion items that are worth the investment

We were hoping that by now you’ve noticed that things have turned a bit sour for fast fashion designers. While you can blame CEOs for making millions on clothes that go to landfill within weeks of being made, shoppers are waking up to the role they are playing.

This means people are buying less or buying used parts. In an effort to fight fast fashion, some people are looking to buy clothes that last. But what parts should you be looking for? Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for our selection of essentials items worth investing your money in.

Classic outerwear

No matter who you are and what your current wardrobe looks like, everyone needs a coat that kills. There’s a reason some trends in outerwear keep coming back. And, while you can wear a trench coat over a hoodie now rather than a suit, it’s basically the same.

If you’re looking for a killer coat and don’t mind spending the money, specialty brands are always the way to go. A classic Burberry coat never dates and will keep you warm and dry.

Although the coat doesn’t change, the way you wear it has changed. Ideally, get a trench coat in a classic color like beige or olive. That way you can wear it with anything from suits and hoodies to jeans and t-shirts. Great news if you are looking for value for money.

Shoes that last

When it comes to luxury brands and their prices, there are three determining factors: what the item is made of, how it is made and how much money is spent on advertising. Some brands like to focus on the latter, which means their shoes can look great, but not last long.

Instead, look for brands that emphasize craftsmanship. While they can eat into your budget, they will likely last longer than you will.

A pair of brogues can be worn with anything, especially jeans. While your black oxfords work best with your classic stitching. As for the boots, it depends on how sturdy you want.

A watch you can wear with anything

If you are only on time, avoid luxury watches as they will not be good value for money. When it comes to timing, you can just stick to the clock programmed into your phone.

But if you are looking for care, dedication and know-how, go to Switzerland. Not only will an Omega Seamaster complement any outfit, but it will keep working for as long as you do. And if you are looking for a literal investment, you can’t go wrong with Rolexes because their value tends to increase.

Knitwear made from the right material

There are many brands that make you believe that you can buy cashmere cheaply. However, not all cashmere is created the same. The cashmere that looks like angel hair is made from goats brushed by their nomadic herders. While the cheap products come from shorn goats and are often mixed with yak or even rat hair. Good quality cashmere sweater will be soft, warm and will last a long time.

It is worth investing in a cashmere sweater, especially in a versatile color. This way you can wear it with most of the items in your wardrobe. Just try not to wear it every day, however difficult that may be. And if you are looking for something more economical, you can always go for a cashmere scarf, which is just as adaptable as your sweater.

A suit that suits you

To the untrained eye, a tailored suit looks no different than a tailored one. But go ask a tailor and he will tell you the difference. When something like a costume fits you perfectly, it will hide your insecurities and showcase your best features.

A good tailor can take into account every long arm or slightly low shoulder. They can make parts that look like a second skin. We’ll admit that if you don’t have such an odd shape, a tailored suit will work just fine. However, nothing looks like a bespoke model.

The rules for wearing a costume today are more relaxed than they were decades ago. But we recommend that you go for a classic design to make it work with your current wardrobe.

