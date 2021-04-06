Dennis Rodman dressed up as a girl as a kid and partied in gay bars during his run with the Chicago Bulls





Dennis Rodman is perhaps the most fascinating player in NBA history. Not only was he a rebounder and monster defender during his playing days, but Rodman was a crazy party animal and lived his life to the fullest. Most people know that Dennis Rodman was a great ladies man and dated Carmen Electra and Madonna. However, some fans of The Worm may not be aware that Rodman dressed up as a girl as a child and went to gay bars when he played for the Chicago Bulls. Dennis Rodman started cross-dressing at a young age RELATED: Michael Jordan & Dennis Rodman Never Speaked in Public Even though They were at the Same Restaurant In his memories Bad as I want to beDennis Rodman recounted how he started cross-dressing at a young age because his father was not there and he grew up in a predominantly female environment. “I can’t remember the first time I decided to do this as an adult,” Rodman wrote. “It was more of a gradual thing, where it progressed from earrings and nails to halter tops and tight leather shorts. When I cross-dress now, it’s just another way to show all sides of Dennis Rodman. I’ll give you the whole package. I become the versatile person. In 1996 Rodman dressed in a bespoke wedding dress and said he was getting married. At the time, many people assumed that Dennis the Menace was bisexual. Thousands of people in New York have turned up to see Rodman in his wedding dress and get a signed copy of his book. Dennis Rodman went out and slept with some of the most beautiful girls in the world when he was an NBA superstar. However, that didn’t stop Rodzilla from expressing himself by going to gay bars. Dennis Rodman partied in gay bars when he was on the Bulls RELATED: Dennis Rodman Had Sex With Multiple Girls, Including Bulls Cheerleaders, At United Center Dennis Rodman never slept with a man, but he partied in gay bars in the ’90s while on the Bulls with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The five-time champion said gay bars are the funniest places. “When I was younger, I used to dress like a girl,” says Rodman The breakfast club in 2019. “My sister would do my makeup, put on wigs, stuff like that. It is a vision that I have always had just to express myself in terms of sexuality. I’ve never been with a guy, but I love my gay community. I just like to be free. While Rodman’s Bulls teammates went to dinner after games, he was at gay bars spending the time of his life. The NBA Hall of Fame said several guys hit him when he was in bars, and he didn’t mind at all. There will probably never be another character like Dennis Rodman in the NBA. He was all about self-expression and didn’t care what people thought of him. Bulls’ second hat-trick doesn’t happen without Demolition Man The Bulls ‘second hat-trick in the late’ 90s won’t happen without Dennis Rodman’s contribution. He was the best defenseman and rebounder in the NBA and never lacked energy. Chicago has beaten the Seattle SuperSonics and Utah Jazz twice for its three straight titles. Dennis Rodman has averaged 5.2 points and 15.3 rebounds over his three seasons with the Bulls. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

